Kenilworth playing Sutton Coldfield in their last league game in December

Kenilworth go into the new year second in Midlands 1 West after their last game of 2021 against Wolverhampton was postponed because of Covid risks.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenilworth, with 55 points from 12 games, visit 12th-placed Droitwich this weekend before their first home game of the year sees them hosting Hereford, currently in ninth spot, on January 15.

Lichfield are top of the table on 61 points after 13 outings.