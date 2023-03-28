Rugby’s unique position as the birthplace of the game saw teams and supporters from across the world converge on the town at the weekend.

The rugby sevens tournament – with 20 teams from 11 countries playing world-class rugby – was another of the big attractions in Rugby School’s year-long bicentennial celebrations of the game.

Teams from as far away as Chile, Japan and New Zealand brought supporters all keen to be a part of this historic event.

On Saturday, March 25, former England captain Martin Johnson met all the teams and spent time with them, discussing tactics and sharing stories from his career.

Rugby School competing in their International U18 Sevens Tournament on Saturday. Photo: Nick Browning/www.nickbimages.com

A spokesperson for the tournament said: “Throughout the weekend, the standard of rugby played on The Close was exceptional.

"Different styles of rugby from Northern and Southern hemispheres blended, with some Aussie rules skills on show from the teams from Australia and New Zealand.

"Undoubtedly a highlight of both days was an impressive and intimidating Haka by the team from Nelson College, New Zealand.

"The final on Sunday became a South Africa vs Ireland match, with Michael House from Kwazulu-Natal facing Blackrock College of Dublin.

Tournament winners Michael House from South Africa. Photo: Capture the Event

"Both teams showed no sign of weariness following multiple games of rugby throughout the weekend and put their all into winning.

"Michael House ultimately triumphed despite two yellow cards and the reaction of the team and their traveling supporters showed that to win this tournament, at the birthplace of the game, meant everything. ”

Michael House head coach James Fleming said: “It’s a dream come true to play at the birthplace of the game. Rugby has been a big part of our lives, it is my country’s main sport and it’s been a big part of my life all my life.

"To come here and play at Rugby School – I couldn’t have asked for anything better for the boys in the team – just the experience to be able to come here, see the buildings, see the field and soak it all up, is unbelievable.

"I am really chuffed for the boys that they stuck it out and scored that last try to get ahead – I couldn’t be happier.”

Executive Head Master of Rugby School Group, Peter Green, said: “This weekend’s sevens tournament has been spectacular. Not just in the world-class standard of sport on display and the hundreds of supporters from across the world, but as a fine example of what the sport of rugby does when it brings people together.

"Throughout the weekend, the exchange of different cultures has been incredible; from New Zealanders sharing their pre match rituals with the Chilean team, or the team from Waseda School in Japan enthusiastically showing their support for the teams in the final, it has been a learning experience for everyone.

“This tournament has meant a lot to all those who participated, and I’m grateful to the team at Rugby School who worked so hard to make it happen, as well as all the teams who travelled, some a great distance, to join us.