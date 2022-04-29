Five-try man of the match in Newbold's final big win of the season

Man of the match Lee Lightowler scored five tries for Newbold against Old Halesonians Picture by Steve Smith

The match started with Newbold having three players in the squad all making their first team debut Demo Gonsalves, Dan Hart and Zac Gallagher.

Bold were soon on the scoreboard with the possession, working their way up field until Connor Gallagher made a telling break giving a timely pass to Lee Lightowler to score a try in the corner, that was converted by Dan O’Brien.

Old Hales were soon to strike back and scored a try for 5-7.

The Bold were next to score with Manny Sidhu bursting down the wing to touch down 5-12 .

This seemed to set the pattern of the match with the ball being kept in the hands in an open game.

This allowed the space on the outside, which Newbold took full advantage of with their speedy wingers with Sidhu again crossing for an unconverted try and 5-17.

Not to be outdone, fellow winger Lee Lightowler was back on the scoresheet touching down with what was the best score of the day to make it 5-24.

The first half was finished off with a Lightowler hat-trick try, that was converted by O’Brien for 5-31.

In the second half Old Hales began to come more into the game, which was helped with Newbold being reduced down to 14 men.

But Newbold continued to score, with the hard working Kyle Furlong touching down and O’Brien adding the extra point to increase the lead to 5-38.

Now with all players on the field again it was the outstanding man of the match Lightowler who scored the final two tries for Newbold to bring his personal tally to five tries on the day.