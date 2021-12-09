Fourteen-man Kenilworth keep pressure on the leaders

Mike Ryan dives over for Kenilworth. Photo: Willie Whitesmith

Fourteen-man Kenilworth overcame a very competitive and talented Stratford team to keep the pressure on league leaders Lichfield at the top of the Midlands 1 West table with a bonus-point victory in front of a large home crowd.

The match didn’t start well for the home side with Stratford putting together a series of attacks culminating in an early try in the corner for their full back.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre Ed Hannam overcommitted himself when trying to prevent the try and inadvertently stepped on top of the tryscorer, which resulted in the referee producing a red card and Kenilworth facing the rest of the match down to 14 men.

The home side began to settle and reorganise themselves with the pack asserting their authority in the scrum assisted by a strong debut from young prop Josh Marsden, who had been promoted after some superb performances in the cup winning second team.

Mike Ryan dived over for a superb try but Stratford hit back with a well worked try which was converted.

Ryan crossed the whitewash again before skipper Bobby Thompson secured a converted try.

Statford scored another at the start of the second half before a Todd Freemantle drop goal and Andresen try responded.

Stratford scored another coverted try before Cruickshank and Peppitt also touched down.

Leahy kicked the Kenilworth conversions.