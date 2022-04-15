Kenilworth celebrating league runners-up spot and promotion

Kenilworth's Lewis Kavanagh drives through against Sutton Coldfield Picture by Willie Whitesmith

Sutton certainly played their part in an entertaining Midlands 1 West match and were much improved from the corresponding away fixture when Kenilworth scored over 70 points.

Gareth Renowden scored two tries, with the others from Mikkel Andresen, Sam Peppitt, Bobby Thompson, Todd Freemantle and Harry O'Brien who added four conversions.

It was ultimately a satisfactory result for the home side who were pushed hard for portions of the match by Sutton Coldfield.

Louis Harvey scoring the first of his tries for Leamington Picture by Ken Pinfold.

The news that the top three in the league will be promoted has not been set in stone but is almost a given and Kenilworth will be renewing rivalries with some familiar sides next season.

This week's rearranged league match has disappointingly been forfeited by visitors Hereford, so the final league match of the season is a trip to Shropshire where they will take on Whitchurch on April 23.

The 2XV have won their respective league and took on Nuneaton Old Edwardians in a friendly from where they returned with an emphatic 69-0 victory. The 2XV's success has certainly helped the 1XV's efforts resulting in a very successful season for both sides.

Players have regularly slotted seamlessly into the senior side when required and the 2XV has provided an excellent environment for players to develop or to return from injury.

Leamington finished their home fixtures for the season with a quality performance and comprehensive win over Spartans, 29-14 in Midlands 2 West (South).

Louis Harvey led the way with a hat-trick of tries, Rich McKowen completed the rout and James Dunne had a very productive afternoon by adding three conversions and a penalty.