Kenilworth off to Malvern and Leamington hosting Barkers Butts

Leamington back row Ed Gray stops one Sils attack, with Craig Smith and John Brear in support. Picture by Ken Pinfold

In front of a rugby-starved crowd, bolstered by the presence of Kenilworth’s former Colts from 1970 to present day, the home side continued to keep the pressure on at the top of Midlands 1 West with a convincing 27-0 win over a tenacious Ludlow side, writes Dom Carrick.

Only two points separated the teams in October when a slightly depleted Kenilworth snatched victory in the shadow of Ludlow Castle, so they were well aware of the challenge the visitors could pose.

But after just five minutes, a trademark kick to the corner and driving lineout saw skipper Bobby Thompson score the first try.

Kenilworth winger Ben Harrison v Ludlow (by Willie Whitesmith)

Scrum half Sam Peppitt added the next, converted by Harry O’Brien and hooker Adam Carey crashed over for 17-0 at half time.

Ludlow fought hard at the breakdown but Thompson sidestepped his way over for his second try and returning winger Ben Harrison completed the scoring.

Kenilworth dominated most facets of the game and probably could have turned the screw to score more points, however conditions were challenging and they will be satisfied with vital bonus point victory to keep the pressure on Stoke and Lichfield above them in Midlands 1 West (albeit Kenilworth have two games in hand).

This week they travel to 11th-placed Malvern, a side they beat relatively comfortably in the first half of the season.

Kenilworth captain Bobby Thompson v Ludlow (by Willie Whitesmith)

Kenilworth 2XV thrashed their Ludlow counterparts 64-0 with their ever-growing group of French students from Warwick University adding tenacity and style to an already impressive squad.

The Women’s 1XV match at Harrogate was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and the 2XV had a great game at home to Market Harborough on Sunday.

Leamington felt the full force of a much changed Sils side, losing 64-3 in Midlands 2 West (South).

James Dunne scored his side’s solitary penalty goal, however Leamington would have gained some comfort from the promising debut of scrum half, Ben Parsons and the return from injury of influential forward, John Brear. Leamington, in ninth, are at home to fifth-placed Barkers Butts on Saturday.