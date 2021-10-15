Lichfield storm back to beat Kenilworth in clash of two halves at top of table

Lichfield tackle Kenilworth's Gareth Renowden (Picture by Chris Wood)

In the eagerly awaited top of the table clash in Midlands 1 West it was certainly a tale of two halves with Lichfield storming back to score 26 unanswered points and seal the victory 36-24, writes Dom Carrick.

Easily the biggest home crowd since Kenilworth’s Intermediate semi-final enjoyed a pulsating game of rugby in fabulous sunshine.

Both sides were unbeaten with full bonus points leading into the match and Lichfield had a game in hand due to an abandoned fixture earlier in the season, so this was certainly Kenilworth’s biggest test of the campaign so far.

The home side started strongly with some fierce breakdown play and a strong scrummage putting pressure on the Lichfield pack. However the home lineout wasn’t functioning as slickly as the clean ball delivered by the impressive Lichfield lock and flanker.

A visitors’ unconverted try spurred the home side into a period of dominance and centre Ed Hannam charged down a clearing kick and pounced on the loose ball to level the scores.

Some hard running and excellent recycling from Kenilworth sent Number 8 Mike Ryan crashing over. They were very much in the ascendancy and after a fabulous driving maul, Kens kicked a penalty to the corner and Jake Dodd barrelled over from the lineout. Tyler Price converted both.

From a 5 metre scrum the ball was cleverly switched to the left wing for Dave Opoku-Fordjour to scorch over for his first 1st XV try to make it 24-5 and earn the bonus point.

Lichfield tackle Kenilworth's Paddy Grace with Ed Hannam in the background (Picture by Chris Wood)

However, that was their last score and Lichfield made an impressive comeback. Whilst the second half was disappointing, Kens will dust themselves down for the trip to Ludlow on the 23rd.

The 2nd XV won their Warwickshire League fixture 51-7 at Spartans.

Leamington almost beat high riding Old Laurentians, thanks to three Rich McKowen tries and two conversions and two penalties from Sam Nunn, but lost out by just two points 27-25.

Last week’s below-par performance was quickly overcome, as Leamington produced a top quality display, in front of their Vice Presidents, against a confident, Old Laurentians side, who had begun the new Midlands 2 West (South) campaign with two straight wins.

Rich McKowen scored a hat-trick of tries for Leamington against Old Laurentians

This was a very entertaining game of rugby football with the bulky Old Laurentians pack being subdued by the ceaseless running of the Leamington forwards.