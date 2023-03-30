Rugby Lions claimed their first post-pandemic silverware last Sunday with a 38-24 victory over Stoke Old Boys RFC in the final of the Warwickshire Vase, writes Jamie Lambert.

After missing out on league promotion by a solitary point earlier this month, the Webb Ellis Road side headed into the Vase final in front of a large attendance at Broadstreet RFC.

Lions were expecting a physical game from a team that outmuscled Rugby Welsh just a few weeks ago.

And the game lived up to its expectations with the Coventry-based team pressing at every breakdown.

Zak Wright lifted Rugby Lions' first silverware for six years. Pictures by Ray Andrews

It took 24 minutes until the stalemate broke, Logan Roberts slotting the ball between the posts for a three-point lead.

From there, the scores started flowing with David Appleby scoring the game’s first try following his superb chip-and-chase before Zak Wright dotted down in the corner six minutes later, both efforts converted by Roberts.

Old Boys finally broke their duck shortly before half-time following multiple phases of pressure but failed on the conversion attempt.

That pressure continued from the restart but Lions managed to force an error and kick to touch to bring the game to its interval with a 17-5 lead.

Tony Rudkin scored Lions' final try in their Vase success

Old Boys started the second half as they ended the first, their pressure resulting in a converted try to narrow the deficit to just five points.

A feisty period of high tackles, handling errors and poor discipline followed, along with lengthy stoppages for injuries with the Rugby side having to dig in deep before a brace of tries from the impressive Louis Washington-Smith, the second following an impressive and determined break from Lions’ player-coach Mike Howes saw them move into a 31-12 lead with Roberts converting.

The Lions pack was dominant throughout, overturning a number of scrums but the high tackles pursued which led towards the yellow card decision for Lions’ flanker Howes, somewhat harshly.

But their lead was increased following timely pressure on their opposition’s five metre line, Tony Rudkin going under the posts for Roberts to convert once more.

Old Boys’ man advantage started to show after such a physical encounter, scoring in both the 78th and 80th minutes but they were still short, Lions victorious with a 38-24 scoreline.

It was a full-on and expected physical game which was won with good game planning by holding off their opponents in the opening quarter, strong forward play and great breaks from the back.

The travelling supporters were audibly delighted with Wright fittingly lifting the trophy in memory of his father and Rugby Lions stalwart, Eric, who sadly passed away before Christmas.