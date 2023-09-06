National flags flying near William Webb Ellis statue in Rugby as world cup kick off gets closer

This year's contest for the Webb Ellis Cup coincides with the bicentenary of rugby football, marking the moment in 1823 when a "fine disregard for rules" gave the world a game.

The flags of all 20 nations competing in the Rugby World Cup have been raised at the William Webb Ellis statue in the birthplace of the game.

Hosts France kick-off the tournament on Friday (September 8), taking on three-times World Cup winners New Zealand at the Stade de France.

Up for the cup - (left to right) Rugby First town ranger Reece Hawes, Abi McCartney, Rugby Borough Council's place marketing officer, and town ranger Kate Allen-Mason with the replica Webb Ellis Cup next to the statue of William Webb Ellis.

And Rugby has bid 'good luck' to all 20 nations competing for World Cup glory by flying the flags of each country by the statue of Webb Ellis in the town centre.

Rugby School kicked-off the 200th anniversary celebrations in February with an official launch on The Close, with the latest bicentenary event set to culminate in the French capital this week when the 'Audacious Run' reaches its finishing line.

The Audacious Run has challenged ultramarathon athlete Jake Barraclough to run the 281 miles from Rugby School to Paris in just 11 days - embracing the audacity of Webb Ellis when he picked up the football and ran.

Rugby Borough Council has backed the bicentenary with a revamp of the surroundings of the Webb Ellis statue, dressing the town centre with lamppost banners marking the milestone and commissioning a new piece of public art - The Try - for the Evreux Way roundabout.

The council has also added 'Bicentenary of the Game - 1823 to 2023' plates to the 'Welcome to Rugby' signs on main routes into the borough and plans to install a bicentenary plaque on the town's Pathway of Fame, which honours legendary players and major moments in rugby history.

And in partnership with Rugby School, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum marks the bicentenary by hosting He Ran With It..., the school's exhibition which traces Rugby's role in the development of the game over the last 200 years.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The Rugby World Cup promises to be a global celebration of the bicentenary of the game, with 20 teams competing for the Webb Ellis Cup 200 years after William first picked up the ball and ran.

"The tournament puts the birthplace of the game on the world stage and we wish all the nations the best of luck in what promises to be a fantastic World Cup."

