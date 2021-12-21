No Christmas cheer from good Newbold performance against Stoke

Dan O'Brien kicked Newbold's conversions and an early penalty

PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

A good, improved performance from Newbold against third in the league visitors unfortunately brought no early Christmas cheer, as Stoke on Trent won 21-17, writes Phil Fereday.

Head coach Huw Thomas had said Stoke’s visit to Parkfield Road was an ideal opportunity to gauge if the additional hard work put in by the players and coaching staff were beginning to take effect.

Rob Sandercock charges down a Stoke kick

Stoke had the early lion’s share of possession running hard lines and probing, but the Bold were not found wanting with the back row of Dixon, Furlong and Messum leading the way on the tackle count.

Stoke only managed to score three points before Newbold started to gain more possession with some strong ball carries and off loads resulting in a successful penalty kick from Dan O’Brien 3-3 .

Centres Jamie Mapletoft and Oisin McKenna combined well for the ever improving McKenna to touch down with O’Brien adding the extras to lead 10-3. Stoke came straight back and a penalty and try made saw Newbold trail 11-10 at half time.

The second half began with with both defences dominating until a mistake by Stoke when a loose pass was picked up by Mapletoft and he broke through to sprint in to touch down from 30 metres out with O’Brien converting for 17-11.

Stoke try to stop Ben Dawes

Newbold, desperately defending, were reduced down to 14 men after a yellow card and Stoke took advantage to score a try in the corner, 17-16.

Newbold conceded another try when back to full strength to be 21-17 down .