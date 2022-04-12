Old Laurentians edge thrilling Warwickshire Colts Cup final over Newbold

Action from the Warwickshire Colts Cup final between Old Laurentians and Newbold Picture by Chris Reading

Proceedings got under way with a minute’s applause in memory of ‘Pops’ Marsella, a lifelong Newbold member and legend.

In the previous encounter this season between these two sides OLs came out on top, but only by three points so they knew this would be a tough task.

The game started at a frantic pace and proved to be an absolute war of attrition with both teams trying to crash their big forwards through the middle of the park, both defences holding firm. Inevitably a flurry of penalties for each side led to a yellow card for each.

But in the battle of the kickers, man of the match Scott Price at fly half held his nerve to slot two long-range penalties and take OLs into the break with a 6-0 lead.

The second half was equally intense and OLs went close before Newbold fly half Finn Conway produced a fine solo effort to score in the corner and take the score to 6-5. With more penalties awarded, OLs made their way to the Newbold 5 metre line and from a well-executed lineout catch and drive, prop Dylan Willis crashed over, Price adding the extra points to give OLs some breathing space at 13-5.

However, Newbold weren’t done, and it was once again fly half Conway who dotted down, a fine touchline conversion from full back Tom Palmer setting the game up for a nail-biting finish. Then, with literally the last act of the game, the referee awarded a penalty to Newbold within kicking distance. Hearts were in mouths, but Palmer’s effort drifted just wide, and OLs’ celebrations began.

Full credit is due to both teams for an excellent game in front of a large crowd – if these young men are anything to go by then the future of rugby in Rugby looks very promising indeed.

OLs 1st XV were in action on Saturday, coming away from Earlsdon with a comfortable 34-13 win to consolidate fourth position in Midlands 2 West (South).

After an early penalty by Dan Price, Jack Hipwell crossed for his first try for the team. Further tries were added by Troy Owen and Toby Rigg, 2 penalties by Earlsdon leaving the half time score at 24-6.

The home team went over for an early try in the second half before tries by Ben Scott and James Orbinson sealed the win, Price converting three of OLs’ tries.

Newbold won their Midlands 1 West game at bottom-of-the-table Worcester 35-26. The result sees the Parkfield Road side sixth in the league going into the Easter weekend break.

Their season concludes with a trip to tenth-placed Old Halesonians on April 23.

Rugby Welsh have already played their last competitive game in this season’s campaign.