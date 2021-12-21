Old Laurentians postpone final games of 2021 for covid protection

Play will resume at Old Laurentians' Fenley Field ground in the new year - pandemic permitting

After the RFU issued new Covid guidelines last week allowing clubs to postpone games without penalty, OLs coaching staff and players decided that the risk of playing was too great with the Christmas holiday looming, writes Bill Wallis.

The decision was made jointly with Earsldon to postpone both 1st and 2nd XV games at the weekend. The Colts were scheduled to play Syston and that game too was postponed.

The only games in Midlands 2 West (South) played on Saturday featured leaders Evesham and 2nd placed Nuneaton Old Edwardians who both won handsomely to extend their advantage at the top of the league table.

OLs have slumped to fifth place after three losses in succession, having been in second spot a month earlier with six wins from their first seven games.

The inability to field a settled team has inevitably impacted on results and the chance of featuring in the mix for league honours appears to have slipped away.

League action resumes on January 8 with a trip to Kidderminster, who currently lie three places below OLs.