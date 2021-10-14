Pictures - Narrowest of victories for Old Laurentians over Leamington

PICTURES BY CHRIS READING

Old Laurentians have been a bogey side for Leamington over the years, the Moorefields club not having posted a win in this encounter since 2013.

This run continued when OLs claimed the narrowest of victories 27-25 in a Midlands 2 West (South) game which could have gone either way in the closing stages, writes Bill Wallis.

OLs started strongly, going through a series of phases before forcing a penalty deep in Leam’s 22. Opting for a scrum they heaved their opponents back and scrum half Nick Potgieter touched down for a try after four minutes and Dan Price added the goal points.

But Leamington were not going to submit easily and scored a well worked try after 11 minutes to reduce the margin to 5-7.

After a sniping break by Potgieter was just held, OLs maintained the pressure. At an attacking scrum they were shunting their opponents back before illegal interference by Leamington led to a penalty try, 14-5.

Leamington responded and their centre intercepted a pass to outstrip the defence and score, the conversion successful for 14-12.

Then Potgieter broke to feed Johnny Ure who went through for a fine try, converted by Price for 21-12, Leamington reducing the gap with a penalty before the break.

An exchange of penalties early in the second half saw OLs 24-18 ahead before the home side responded with a converted try to take the lead for the first time at 24-25.

Price then coolly converted a penalty from 35 metres out to restore OL’s lead at 27-25 before Leamington’s kicker just failed with a penalty and OLs played out the remaining minutes.

In a good start to the season the 1st team now have three league wins from three to be second in the table.

But they have a tough game coming up on Saturday when they entertain Olney in the first round of the RFU Intermediate Cup. They lead Midlands East 2 (South) with a 100 per cent record.

OLs’ 2nd XV also enjoyed a winning weekend, 32-5 away over Newbold 2nds.

