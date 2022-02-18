Pictures - Old Laurentians debut for Phil Reed over Old Coventrians

This 24-17 win over Old Coventrians had two notable features – first, a bonus point win and, secondly, the first ever appearance in OLs’ colours of Phil Reed, writes Bill Wallis.

The prolific centre finally found his way to Fenley Field to top a distinguished career at club and representative level. He had an immediate impact in this game, scoring two fine tries and, incidentally, becoming the 50th player to appear in the club’s 1st XV this season.

That last statistic, and the inability to field a settled side, has bedevilled OLs’ season and they were forced into another raft of changes for this encounter, including Head Coach Greg Loydall on the bench.

OLs played into the strong wind in the first half, Toby Rigg added to his already impressive haul when going over for a try after nine minutes. With 25 minutes gone, a sustained attack led to Reed crossing, Bean converting his try for 12-0.

Playing with the wind in the second half, OLs soon increased their lead when Reed cut a fine line to waltz through the defence and touch down. Bean converted for a 19-0 lead and OLs appeared to be set for a comfortable win.

But OCs had other ideas, fighting back to claim two tries, both through a pack who had gained the upper hand in the tight and earned a pushover try; and another when their forwards again drove over to reduce the margin to 19-10.

Now off the bench, coach Loydall speared a long pass out to James Southall, the full back doing well to finish and lift OLs to 24-10.

But poor discipline from OLs cost a series of penalties and two yellow cards, OCs taking full advantage to add a further try, converted to earn them a losing bonus point and a final score of 24-17, the least that their second half performance had earned.

OLs welcome Spartans this week, again in Midlands 2 West (South).

