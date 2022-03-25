Pictures - OLs Colts beat Sils to meet Newbold in Warwickshire Cup final

Semi-final pictures by Chris Reading - Report by Kevin White

By Zoe Ashton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:55 pm
Old Laurentians Colts playing Silhillians in their Warwickshire Colts Cup semi-final

Old Laurentian Colts took centre stage at Fenley Field on Saturday when they entertained Silhillians in a semi-final of the Warwickshire Colts Cup and progressed smoothly to the final with a convincing 35-12 win, writes Kevin White.

Never having beaten Sils at junior level, the Colts were expecting a tough afternoon but despatched their visitors with a brilliant and clinical performance.

From the first whistle, OLs played with more purpose and passion than Sils and were rewarded with an early try by winger Ed Mitchell.

OLs kept applying the pressure and further tries came from prop Dylan Willis with a trademark short-range pick up and crash over; and some fluent handling saw winger Ollie Scott touch down in the corner.

Sils managed to get a try back by half time but in reality it was all one-way traffic.

In the second half OLs added to their lead with flanker Jonty Scott Brown scoring from a lineout and Ed Mitchell capped a man of the match performance with his second. Fly half Scott Price had a faultless afternoon with his boot adding all five conversions.

Sils managed a late consolation try but it was job done for OLs as they booked their place in a mouth-watering final against local rivals Newbold, who beat Rugby St Andrews in the other semi.

The final is scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 11 at Broadstreet RFC.

