Pictures - Outstanding victory on the road for Newbold

Newbold notched up an outstanding win on the road, 21-10 at Wolverhampton in front of their large vocal travelling supporters.

What a difference a week makes with Newbold having some returning players available and with the Midlands 1 West game being played in glorious sunshine compared to the monsoon of last week, writes Phil Fereday.

The home side were first to break the deadlock when they were successful with a penalty, but after an incident a player from both sides was shown a red card reducing both teams down to 14 men.

Newbold now started to retain possession putting phrases together dominating both line out and scrums until finally the pack drove over the try line, with Stuart Haughton claiming the try, converted by Ethan Wookey for a 7-3 lead.

The second half started with the home side refreshed and getting more possession but neither side could break through some determined defences .

Some strong ball carries from the forwards saw Ben Dawes and Duzza Ziba being prominent until skipper Ben Thompson gathered the ball and crashed over under the post to score a try.

Newbold were now on top and began to move the ball though the line and so it was fitting to see Josh Hutchinson having a fine game at centre, scoring from a well worked move. Wookey converted both tries to make it 21-3.

Now in the final ten minutes of the game the Bold pressed for the bonus point try.

It looked likely after Josh Cooke and Jamie Mapletoft combined in a move, only to see it break down on the home side try line with the ball desperately hacked away up field by Wolverhampton.

They gathered the loose ball and scored a converted try 10-21.

There was still time left but Wolverhampton made sure Newbold were denied that final bonus point try.

1. Wolverhampton 10 Newbold 21 Ben Dawes on the charge in Newbold's win over Wolverhampton PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH Photo Sales

2. Wolverhampton 10 Newbold 21 Stu Houghton charges down a Wolverhampton kick Photo Sales

3. Wolverhampton 10 Newbold 21 Kyle Furlong Photo Sales

4. Wolverhampton 10 Newbold 21 Josh Hutchinson with ball, and Charlie Reed alongside Photo Sales