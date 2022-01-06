Rugby fixtures - who's playing where to kick off the new year after festive break?

Rugby' s Midlands division clubs return to league action this weekend (January 8) after the festive break - weather and Covid permitting.
In Midlands 1 West seventh-placed Newbold have a trip to Stratford upon Avon, who are two places and ten points above, with a game in hand.
Old Laurentians, in Midlands 2 West (South) travel to Kidderminster. OLs are fifth in the table and their hosts eighth.
Rugby St Andrews are also starting 2022 away from home, at Manor Park. It should be a close game with the teams sixth and seventh in Midlands 3 West (South) both with 27 points from ten games.
Rugby Welsh complete the away day for the town's teams with a trip to Chaddesley Corbett. Another tight game is in prospect with the sides eighth and ninth in Midlands 4 West (South) and Welsh just a point ahead after eight outings this season.