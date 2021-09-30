Rugby round-up - Score of 27 is the magic number for all town's rugby teams this week!

Newbold playing Sutton Coldfield, Jamal Sakinmaz with the ball PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

It was a winning opening weekend as the league season kicked off for two more of the town’s rugby clubs.

Old Laurentians started their season with a 27-14 win at Evesham in Midlands 2 West (South), and Rugby St Andrews won their Midlands 3 West (South) opener at Ledbury 27-17. Rugby Welsh also won their friendly with Pinley 2nds 27-17.

In another game coincidently also involving 27 points in the scoreline, a much-changed Newbold team travelled to Sutton Coldfield, losing 27-17.

Ben Thompson with ball, Micky Pails supporting for Newbold against Sutton Coldfield

Having a settled team must seem a far-off dream for head coach Huw Thomas, writes Phil Fereday.

At 10-0 down in this Midlands 1 West fixture, Newbold pressed the home defence but only had an Ethan Wookey penalty to show for their efforts and turned around trailing 17-3.

The Bold were again caught cold at the start of the second half with the home side scoring a unconverted try for 22-3 .

Newbold rallied once again but could not finish off after some telling breaks, with final passes going to ground and once again were frustrated as the home side scored another unconverted try against the run of play for 27-3.

At this stage of the match Newbold’s heads could have dropped but with skipper Ben Thompson leading from the front and the forwards gaining more possession the Bold’s

‘never give up’ spirit came through and so Newbold rallied in the last ten minutes, first scoring through Jamie Mapletoft after a succession of scrums on the home try line.

Then in spite of being down to 14 men due to more injuries and after a series of pick and go drives in the forwards, the ever hard working Kyle Furlong dived over. Ethan Wookey converted both.

OLD LAURENTIANS

At Evesham, Old Laurentians 1sts won 27-14 and the 2nds 29-25.

The 1st team started somewhat lethargically with only a penalty by fly-half Dan Price to show for it.

The second half could not have been more different as OLs took control. Nick Potgieter used his skills as scrum-half to exploit the space created and scored two tries either side of a try by prop Ben Nuttall as the pack drove over from a five yard line-out.

Evesham came back to set up a much tighter final 20 minutes but a late penalty sealed the victory.

Joe Higgins originally at full-back came on as a replacement on the right wing but dislocated his left shoulder making a tackle. He was treated at Worcester Hospitalbut was able to join the club’s celebrations back in Rugby.

OLs host Kidderminster on Saturday.

RUGBY ST ANDREWS

Saints made a winning return to competitive rugby after the long break with a new-look coaching set up and a number of new players making their debuts including three Colts.

A long trip to Ledbury was going to be a stern test and give Rugby St Andrews a good idea of how the new faces would integrate into the squad.

Joe Hudson kicked a penalty and set up and converted George Headley’s try as Saints trailed by two points at half time.

Contining to press with a succession of penalties,Saints drove powerfully for the line before debutant prop Lukas Farmer split from the back of the maul to cross for a try on the hour mark, converted by Hudson to level the scores.

With seven minutes remaining Hudson’s penalty gave Saints the lead for the first time in the match.

The home side threw everything into attack but with two minutes left, a good kick chase from Joe Fokes followed by a sublime offload to the supporting second row Scott Randall saw him gallop under the posts for the try again converted by Hudson for 27-17.

A hard-fought win against a very competent side, away from home, will boost Saints confidence heading into their first home league game this weekend when they entertain Manor Park. There will also be a Vice Presidents Lunch preceding the game.

Pinley 2nds 17 Rugby Welsh 27

In another hastily arranged friendly fixture, again played in hot conditions, a makeshift Welsh outfit secured a hard fought victory against a committed Pinley outfit.

Welsh began the game well with Matt Cockman making a couple of powerful centre midfield breaks to set up attacking opportunities. From one of these breaks quick ruck ball saw the ball passed to winger Gavin Daniels who showed good strength to power through his opposite number for the opening score. Welsh were reduced to 14 men early in the game following an injury to Jason Reynolds but increased their lead when from a scrum the ball was moved out wide and Angus Wilson showed good skills to catch a speculative pass and scored a try which he converted.

To Pinley’s credit they responded well with a couple of their experienced forwards looking to keep the ball tight and they were soon on the score sheet following a driving maul. They levelled matters when their young half backs created an attacking opportunity for a well taken try. Welsh responded before half time when full back Lloyd Pulford side stepped a number of players from an attacking move and this set up the opportunity for fly half Zac Wright, to crash over for his first try for the club.

The second half was a tight fought affair with the Welsh forwards working hard to secure possession against a physical Pinley side. Dave Hunting again performed well at the lineout linking up well with hooker Brad Keys. Ricky Rees was at the heart of the battle in the unaccustomed position of flanker whilst Andy Higham made a number of crucial turnovers as Pinley threatened the Welsh line. Wilson kicked a penalty but Pinley responded with an unconverted try to narrow the gap. In the final play Jay Ellerington secured victory spotting space on the blind side from a ruck to score a try which Wilson again converted.