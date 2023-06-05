A double celebration later this month will put the spotlight on the history and the impact of rugby – at the birthplace of the game.

The special event takes place on Saturday, June 24, as Rugby School continues its events to mark the the 200th anniversary of rugby football, linking up with Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, as it marks its 40th birthday.

The day will feature a re-creation of the first time William Webb Ellis took the ball and ran with it, with a ‘fine disregard for the rules’, on the original setting of The Close.

At 12.30pm the re-enactment will start on The Close featuring pupils from the school in costume.

A shot from a previous recreation of the landmark 1823 game. Photo: Rugby School.

It will showcase key moments since the beginnings 200 years ago, including the introduction of the first caps, the first referees, how the rules have evolved, the first woman to play rugby in c1884 and the first Rugby World Cup.

Then at 1.35pm the women’s Wooden Spoon Vets and Legends match will start featuring Red Rose World Cup winners Tamara Taylor and Gill Burns MBE leading the squads, which are made up of Wooden Spoon National Vets and Rugby School staff.

Rugby World Cup winner Heather Fisher will also take part.

After that at 3pm, the men’s Wooden Spoon Vets and Legends match will take place, with Scotland’s Alex Grove captaining a team, with squads which are made up of Wooden Spoon National Vets and Rugby School staff.

All games will be commentated by John Taylor and livestreamed by NextGenXV.

Hundreds of spectators are expected, with tickets still available online and on the day at the gate.

All funds raised will be split equally between Rugby School’s 1823 Bursary Fund and Wooden Spoon.

A spokesperson said: “Building on Rugby School’s strong history of widening access to the school through the award of means-tested bursaries, the 1823 Bursary Fund will enable boys or girls who show significant promise and aptitude for sport and a commitment to rugby football, to benefit from a fully means-tested place worth up to 100 per cent of the fees, at Rugby School.

