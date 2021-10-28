Rugby Welsh remember Roy Davies and all those who have loved the club

Some of Roy Davies’ family sitting on the new memorial bench, joined by members of Rugby Welsh, with the club flag in front. The bench is inscribed with the words ‘In memory of all those who loved our club - Rugby Welsh Rugby Football Club’

On an emotional combined VP’s and Memorial day, Rugby Welsh fittingly produced an excellent performance to defeat their local rivals who kindly took up the fixture at short notice, as Coventrians were unable to fulfil the league match.

Prior to the match club legend Roy Davies was remembered with President Dave Morgan giving a lovely speech recalling all the club duties Roy had performed over 60 years and his outgoing, friendly, people person character.

It was wonderful to see several generations of Roy’s family at the game. After presentations to his wife Pearl and son Gareth, a memorial bench was unveiled remembering all those who have loved Rugby Welsh RFC since it was formed in 1936, bringing a tear to many in attendance.

After a minute’s silence the game started and Welsh flew out of the traps scoring within the first couple of minutes.

Forwards and backs combined with Tom White finishing off the move with an unconverted try. The game settled down with OL’s combination of youth and experience working their way into the game but Welsh defence was secure. Welsh increased their lead when Chris Taw, making a welcome return crashed over from short range and Jack Taylor was on hand to finish off a well-constructed for a third try before half time.

The second half saw OL’S continue to work hard but the Welsh forwards with Chris Parkinson and Jamie Roche running powerfully provided a good platform for the backs to create chances.

George Lowe showed his pace to race through for a try whilst Adam Bond showed his usual power and strength to score a well taken try.

The scoring was completed with further well taken tries by Matty Cockman and Lowe scoring his second of the afternoon.

A poignant afternoon carried on afterwards with traditional Rugby Welsh singing and recollections of past members a fitting ending to the day.