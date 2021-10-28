Schools Tag Rugby Festival of fun for nearly 800 pupils

In glorious weather, hundreds of children enjoyed Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership’s Year 3 and Year 6 Tag Rugby Festivals at St Andrews RFC.

Schools who subscribe to their partnership were invited to bring their entire year groups rather than a team so that every pupil would be able to take part.

The event was supported by 54 sports leaders from Harris C of E Academy and Rugby Free Secondary School and several volunteers from St Andrews RFC, Wasps RFC Community Team and Rugby Borough Council Sports & Leisure Team, as well as a number of Harris staff and sports coaches.

As a result of this support, just short of 800 students were able to play in the events during the day.

Pupils attended from Cawston Grange Primary, Knightlow Primary, Northlands Primary, Paddox Primary, Riverside Academy, Rugby Free Primary, St Gabriels Academy, St Maries Primary and Wolston St Margaret’s Primary School.

Throughout the day, the leaders assisted and led sessions brilliantly, they were quick to pick up skills and rules during morning leadership training and soon led pupil warm ups, skills and informal games with a great deal of confidence, organisation, motivation and patience.

They coached and refereed Year 3 and Year 6 pupils, organised equipment, used their initiative and kept the site tidy.

Feedback from the event has been excellent, sharing how much the youngsters enjoyed it.

Wasps staff were so impressed with the young leaders that each one assisting will have access to two free tickets for an upcoming game against Harlequins on November 7.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the event and helped to make it a success.

To find out more about Harris CofE Academy School Sport Partnership, please visit https://schoolsportspartnership.harris-school.co.uk/welcome/

