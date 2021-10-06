Table toppers Kenilworth put on a display of flair and control against Worcester

Action from Saturday's victory.

Grey skies and unrelenting rain welcomed Worcester to Glasshouse Lane on Saturday - where Kenilworth treated the crowd to a display of flair and control, resulting in a 67-8 win and top spot in the Midlands 1 West table.

Within the first couple of minutes the home side had secured a scrum some 10m from the line, number eight Mike Ryan launching the attack, with Jack Rawlins crossing over, writes Phil Morris.

Kenilworth who secured the next score after a lovely display of quick hands moving the ball from Ben Harrison on one wing to debutant David Opoku-Fordjour for the number 14 to touch down. The conversion was secured by Tyler Price.

Worcester got points on the board with a penalty kick.

A Kenilworth scrum was secured just 5m out and when this was collapsed, a penalty try was awarded stretching the hosts lead to 19-3.

Worcester were rewarded with a try following a long kick-and-chase move that caught Kenilworth unprepared.

Kenilworth responded with the last move of the half with captain Bobby Thompson crossing the whitewash after another dominant scrum performance and a quickly taken tap-and-go.

The conversion was good and the half time score was 26-8.

Into the second half a Kenilworth scrum close to the try line offered up the next scoring opportunity and it was taken emphatically by Gaz Renowden.

Winger Ben Harrison scored from lovely nudge by Tyler.

This was added to shortly after with a great steal, a line breakthrough from Canning, and another try by Renowden for 43-8.

With the result no longer in any doubt the hosts continued to play with some considerable flair, adding another try within minutes - by Nathan Tilsley- successfully converted for a 50-8 lead.

Matthew Tilt also crashed over for his first Kenilworth try.

A lovely 50-22 kick from Price presented another set piece for the hosts to profit from and sure enough the maul made good progress with Mike Ryan adding five more points as he powered through, Tyler adding the extras.

The massive lead was further extended in the dying moments of the game when a quickly taken penalty by Thompson presented Myles Hibbs with the final score of the afternoon.