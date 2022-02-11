Tributes to Harbury RFC's Jerry Birkbeck, dedicated clubman and great friend

Jerry Birkbeck with the Rugby World Cup

Jerry Birkbeck a long serving former player, life member and committee stalwart of Harbury Rugby Club has died aged 75.

Never a week went by without a match report for the local paper from Jerry. Big boots to fill, writes Harbury Rugby Club President Ian Holroyd.

Jerry, known to many as ‘Birkers’ had been associated with the club for over 50 years and much loved by all his colleagues.

He was vey much involved with the rise of the club from starting as Whitnash Rugby club which moved to Harbury village in the late 60’s.

The club in the early 70’s then moved to its present home in Middle Road Harbury - Jerry was very much involved with this move and it was his dedication that has helped make the club very much part of the game in the area.

Jerry also contributed to the game in South Warwickshire serving on various committees he became friends with many of the local rugby communities.

But it was with Harbury that Jerry spent most of his rugby time on and off the field. Jerry was a true dedicated clubman, a real rugby person and over the years became great friends with so many within the club.

He also had many other interests –travelling in his MG cars, tennis - playing up to just before this Christmas.

Jerry will be missed by us all -his wife Jo and his three daughters Kate, Hannah and Charlotte.