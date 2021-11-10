Victory at Newbold - now Kenilworth can turn attention to two county cup finals

Action from Kenilworth's victory at Newbold. Photo: Willie Whitesmith:

Kenilworth travelled the relatively short journey to the outskirts of Rugby for this Midlands West 1 clash, knowing that the home side were very capable of an upset, having played them in the earlier stages of the County Cup already, writes Dom Carrick.

After a minute's applause ahead of the match from players and supporters to recognise those that have passed during the pandemic, the home side came after the visitors with an abrasive and well orchestrated siege, leading to an early converted try from the Newbold pack.

The home side had the benefit of a stiff wind in the first half and after Kenilworth coughed up possession a number of times, some long raking kicks created another opportunity for Newbold's pack to drive over from a lineout.

Action from Kenilworth's victory at Newbold. Photo: Willie Whitesmith:

The conversion was missed but Kenilworth were soon facing a 12-0 deficit and an increasingly confident Newbold side.

However the Kenilworth pack started to settle and some good ball carries allowed the visitors to take some territory in the Newbold half.

After a number of forays into the home 22 the Kenilworth pack triggered the first signs of ill discipline from Newbold, which was to become their undoing throughout the game.

A kick to the corner was followed by the well drilled Kenilworth pack powering over for a try scored by Ollie Stone which was expertly converted by Tyler Price.

Action from Kenilworth's victory at Newbold. Photo: Willie Whitesmith:

Kenilworth were starting to show a little more patience and control but still weren't quite into their stride, with the lineout continuing to creak at crucial moments.

However a series of penalties had Newbold on the back foot and when one was taken quickly fly half Tyler Price dashed around the home defence to score a great individual try which wasn't appreciated by the home hooker who received a yellow card for his unnecessary afters.

The kick from Price was good and Kenilworth led 14-12 with players in the sin bin from both sides.

Kenilworth gave away another penalty after being pinned back in their half and Newbold took the three points to make it 15-14 to the home side.

Action from Kenilworth's victory at Newbold. Photo: Willie Whitesmith:

Just before half time a strong carry from centre Ed Hannam got Kenilworth on the front foot, quick hands saw lock Jonny Openshaw offload brilliantly for winger Garrett Bell to score and unconverted try and it was 19-15 at half time.

The second half saw Kenilworth up the pace against a tiring and increasingly ill-disciplined Newbold side.

A penalty to the corner saw another catch and drive try from the Kenilworth pack which was claimed by Adam Carey.

The next score came from a superb break by impressive winger David Opoku-Fordjour who sent a perfect pass to winger Bell, he raced in for his second try which was converted by Price.

Another classy break from the visiting back line allowed young full back Sam Peppitt to finish in the corner for a try converted by Price again and the final score was 38-15 to Kenilworth.

Kenilworth hold their position of third in the league behind the Lichfield and leaders Stoke on Trent who Kenilworth face at the end of the month.

Before that comes the Warwickshire Cup final on Sunday against Nuneaton at Old Laurentian's Fenley Field ground.

Kenilworth have never won the County 1XV Cup and will be doing everything in their power to finally bring the trophy home.

On Sunday Kenilworth's seconds took on neighbours Broadstreet in the semi-final of the 2XV County Cup at Kenilworth's Glasshouse Lane ground.

In a tight match the home side eventually progressed through to the final with a 21-15 victory in front of another good crowd.