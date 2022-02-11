Winning weekend for Kenilworth teams against Stoke, Barnsley and Old Laurentians

Kenilworth Women celebrating their win over Barnsley

Kenilworth bounced back from the disappointment of their defeat at league leaders Lichfield last week by battling to a hard fought 17-13 win over second placed Stoke.

Always a very difficult place to visit, Stoke proved tough opponents and Kenilworth worked hard to open up a 10-3 half time lead through tries from full back Sam Peppitt and winger David Opoku-Fordjour. Stoke hit back with a try from their winger but the visiting pack created pressure to send Dave Bromfield over, converted by Harry O’Brien to make it 17-8.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke scored another try to make the final few minutes very tense but Kenilworth held on to secure the win.

They now lie just four points behind Stoke with two games in hand and take on Ludlow this Saturday at home in front of what is expected to be a very large crowd.

Kenilworth Women also travelled north and secured a brilliant and crucial win at Barnsley where they came back with a 22-5 victory.

This has moved them up the league table and gives them a real chance of survival this season.