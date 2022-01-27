Yes, it really was 123-0 to Kenilworth against Worcester!

Kenilworth in action against a battling Worcester side who never gave up

On a number of occasions this season, players and supporters alike have felt that the Kenilworth side have failed to fully cut loose when dominating sides and last Saturday the visiting team certainly addressed that issue in some style, winning 123-0 at Worcester in Midlands 1 West, writes Dom Carrick.

Admittedly Worcester have to date, had a very difficult season and lie at the bottom of the league having shipped 81 points the previous week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However they have also picked up three victories along the way and had spells of pressure in the corresponding fixture with Kenilworth back in October.

Kenilworth on their way to a 123-0 scoreline against a limited but determined Worcester

Kenilworth started strongly once again and after four minutes the familiar sight of the Kenilworth pack driving over from a lineout saw Mike Ryan open his account for the day.

Shortly afterwards an overthrown Worcester lineout was capitalised on by Kenilworth who broke up the field with pace and impressive dexterity, scrum half Sam Peppitt finishing a wonderful team try.

From the restart Mike Ryan broke through and fed the galloping Jayde Cruickshank who scored from 40 metres.

After just 16 minutes Kenilworth had secured the try bonus point with a try from full back Garrett Bell who beat two defenders to finish well.

Harry O’Brien had already kicked three conversions to make the score 26-0 and things were looking ominous for the home side.

To their credit they never gave up through to the final whistle and were a credit to their club.

The visitors were not in the mood to ease off and tries from skipper Thompson, Bell again and Mike Ryan with his second saw the score reach 47-0 after half an hour.

Cruickshank strolled in for his second after good work from David Opoku-Fordjour before prop Jake Dodd produced a sublime offload to electric Danish flanker Mikkel Andresen who finished from half way, to make it 59-0 at half time.

The second half followed a similar script, in fact the Kenilworth side were even more ruthless, Andresen scoring after a minute and then lock Jonny Openshaw ripped a ball from a Worcester lineout and offloaded for fellow second row Lewis Kavanagh to crash over.

Tries then followed in quick succession from Ryan who was causing all sorts of problems for the home defence and Opoku-Fordjour grabbing two to hit the century.

Ryan ended up with a haul of six tries in total and provided centre Freemantle with a straightforward try once the line was crossed.

Peppitt scored his second to make it 19 tries in total and O’Brien kicked 13 conversions alongside one from Tilsley.

Kenilworth were unstoppable against a limited but determined Worcester side and they move on to their stiffest test yet against league leaders Lichfield who beat them at home back in October.

Kenilworth’s 2XV handed a 51-5 drubbing to old foes Leamington. Tries were scored by Rowley (2), Walker, McKenzie, Hibbs, Lowthian, Rawlins, Canning and Winchcombe.