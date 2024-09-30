Saints carted as crucial six pointer ends in defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southam United slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Carterton FC in the UhlSport Hellenic League Division 1.

With both sides sitting in the relegation zone, Southam came into this home fixture at BHP against fellow strugglers Carterton knowing nothing less than three points would do, and an expectant home support roared their encouragement under crisp bright sunshine in this Hellenic League Division 1 fixture at Bobby Hancocks Park.

In the ninth minute, a free header for the visitors was bundled wide, and another good looking chance went begging as a right sided corner caused panic in the home defence, the Carterton centre half failing to get over it and sending his headed effort looping over the bar.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The home side attempted to land the opening blow just a minute later when Ben Sallis was sent clear, the Saints forwards effort sent sailing past the left upright. The Southam hitman was put through again four minutes later, but the Carterton keeper was out smartly to close the angle and smother the finish.

The sides lined up under pleasant autumn sunshine

Southam were growing into the game, and after a neat passage of play seeing Joe Newman combining well with Hamid in midfield saw a flashed ball across goal met by the boot of Callum Morris, who could only conspire to scuff his effort skyward.

Midfield playmaker Neath was subbed off on twenty eighty with an innocuous looking knock on the ankle, forcing the manager into a reshuffle, with Taylor-Conn coming on to replace him and Bradley Goddard moving into midfield.

Southam continued to press, forward Kye Barrow poking narrowly wide of the left post after tenacious work in midfield from a fired up-looking Goddard.

Despite the home sides best efforts to find the opener, the counter punch was to shortly come from the visitors, with excellent work on the right taking two home defenders out of the game, the ball fizzing into the box to be met by Liam Day, who controlled well and rifled past Monagahan in the home goal for the opener.

Southam rallied, and composed a good looking overload shortly thereafter following a mistake from the Carterton centre half, Barrow finding himself in a good position but unable to sort his feet out and enabling the away side to scramble clear.

The visitors took just two minutes after the break to extend their advantage, an overload on the left catching the home backline napping, a rifled effort from the edge of the area palmed away by Monaghan into the path of the onrushing Day, who tucked away neatly for his second of the match.

The away side completed the rout on seventy two, Kieron Day getting on the end of a fizzing ball sent in from wide left which evaded everyone but the Carterton forward, who proceeded to bury the effort from close range to complete the scoring and send the jubilant visitors back to Oxfordshire with all three points.