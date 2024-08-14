Scarsbrook romps to victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Scarsbrook of Warwickshire's Badgers Running Club stormed to the front of a large field of runners from the start and held on to post a comfortable victory in Sunday's Solihull half marathon race in the West Midlands.

The 27-year-old runner who is not new to winning races ran solo upfront to record a personal best time of 1:09:01 which was one minute 47 seconds faster than his winning time at this year’s Bosworth half marathon in Leicestershire in May.

Second placed James Condlyffe of City finished a distant second in 1:12:07, although he mounted a strong challenge all the way. Derbyshire’s Dean Bate of Tipton Harriers finished a creditable third position in 1:13:19 and won the men’s 40-age group title.

Scarsbrook’s Solihull victory came just three days after having raced in a mid-week evening race at the Joy Cann Memorial 5-mile road race in Leicestershire where he finished second behind Mo Hussein of Roadhoggs Leicester AC.

Matt Scarsbrook in action.

The 5-mile race was the eighth fixture of the ten-legged Leicestershire Road Running League (LRRL) series where he has won four league races and finished runner up in four other races. Scarsbrook remains a top contender for the men’s 2024 league title with only two races remaining to end the series next month.

Sarah Brown, an unaffiliated runner, won the Solihull women's half marathon race in 1:26:00. Lisa Thomas of Bromsgrove & Redditch came second in 1:27:14, ahead of Amy Dewhirst of Stourbridge RC who recorded 1:28:53.

Kenilworth Runners had veteran runners who triumphed in their respective age categories. Connor Carson won the men’s 50 age group title in 1:24:01, while Claire Macaskill won the women’s equivalent in 1:33:01. She was chased behind by club-mate Louise Andrews in 1:33:42.

David Pettifer, one of the most senior runners in the competition, won the men’s 75 age group title in 1:34:20.

The annual race incorporated a 10k run and a junior’s race which started and finished at Malvern Park in Solihull Town Centre, with more than 1 000 runners taking part.