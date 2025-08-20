Set in stone

Stone with his hattrick goal

Rugby Borough 4–2 Loughborough Students

Northern Premier League (Midlands Division)

A superb hat-trick from Leo Stone fired Rugby Borough to the top of the table as they maintained their strong start to the season with a 4–2 win over Loughborough Students. Borough have now taken seven points from their opening three games.

Leo Stone curls in his second goal

The match began in cagey fashion, with both sides struggling to find rhythm. A defensive lapse from Borough gifted the visitors an early lead, but parity was quickly restored when a Loughborough defender turned the ball into his own net.

From there, Stone took centre stage. Just before the interval, he showed his class with a deft flick and a stunning volley to put Borough 2–1 up at the break.

The second half showcased Stone at his very best. After narrowly missing with an audacious lob, he made no mistake on 63 minutes, breaking free and calmly slotting past the keeper. He completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, once again timing his run to perfection before finishing clinically to make it 4–1.

Although the game looked done and dusted, Loughborough showed resilience. Keene pulled one back with a well-taken strike, and the visitors had further chances to reduce the deficit, but Borough held firm to secure the points.

The victory leaves Rugby Borough sitting proudly at the top of the early-season standings, with Stone emerging as the division’s standout performer so far.