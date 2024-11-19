Shilton’s four-goal salvo ends Bourton’s interest in Benevolent Cup
Coventry Benevolent Cup 2nd Round
Bourton and Frankton 1 Shilton Reserves 4
The quarter-final tie not only presented Bourton with a chance to progress to the latter stages of this competition for the first time in many years but also an opportunity to measure their recent progress with the visitors currently leading the way in Division 3 of the Coventry Alliance League with the hosts on their heels in fifth spot.
As it was, with Bourton missing a couple of regulars Shilton were to prevail with Lucas Van Spelde inflicting the damage with all four of their goals, two in each half with Jordan Jackson initially reducing the arrears to 2-1 early in the second half.
Bourton now have a run of five league fixtures up to the Christmas break of which four are at home as they look to reduce the gap between them and Saturday’ victors.
· Other Result
Sunday
Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League
Under 16 Division C
Chapelfield Colts 0 Bourton and Frankton 0
Fixtures:
Saturday
Coventry Alliance Football League
Division 3
Bourton and Frankton v Coundon Court Development (2:15 pm kick-off)
Sunday
Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League
Under 16 League Division C
Bourton and Frankton v Exhall (10:00 am kick-off)