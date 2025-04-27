Skelton doubles up at Warwick but is pipped to the trainers title

Doyen Quest and Heidi Palin on their way to victory in the John Sillett Memorial Hurdle (photo by David Pratt)

The race between title holder Willie Mullins and Alcester-based Dan Skelton to be champion trainer went to the last day of the season on Saturday with Skelton having increased his lead with a double at Warwick and winners at Perth's three-day festival.

Unlike the jockeys championship which is based on the number of winners ridden, trainers are ranked according to the amount of prize money won. Skelton came into Warwick's meeting on Thursday just £24,562 in front and struck in the fourth, the Molly Ollys Handicap Chase, with Gwennie May Jem who had work to do with two fences to jump, but finished strongly under Tristan Durrell to beat El Rojo Grande and pacesetter Flash In The Park.

It was Doyen Quest and Snipe who carried his hopes in the day's feature race, the £18,000 John Sillett Memorial Handicap Hurdle. Ridden with confidence by Heidi Palin, Doyen Quest tracked leader Ikarak into the home straight before drawing clear between the last two flights, with Snipe playing his part, collecting more prize money in fourth.

God's Own Getaway was Skelton's choice from three entries in the Wigley Investment Holdings Handicap Chase, but could only finish third behind Wincanton winner Abingworth, who was left in the lead when Gladiatus fell, seeing off the challenge of Davidoc by a length.

It all meant that Skelton's lead was £57,719 at the end of the day, but another winner at Perth on Friday stretched that to £68,483 as he headed to Saturday's showdown at Sandown Park. It didn't prove enough, however, as Mullins saddled 21 runners on the day compared to nine for Skelton and he eased into the lead when Kitzbuhel finished third in the fourth race. With Il Etait Temps then winning the feature race of the afternoon, Mullins didn't look back, beating Skelton for the second season in a row.

There was a shock for punters in the opening Charlie Wilson Memorial Maiden Hurdle when the 1/2 favourite Buckna was run out of it by Rock On Cowboy close to the line. Rock On Cowboy had led until turning for home where Buckna went on looking like the winner, but he fought back on the run-in to win by half a length.

There was another close finish in the Visit racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase when 5/2 shot Moonlight Artist, owned by The Cheltenham & South West Racing Club, followed up his promising Exeter run of three weeks ago, coming late in the hands of Brendan Powell to collar leader Jukebox d'Eddy and win by a neck.

Hecouldbetheone led into the home straight in the the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Handicap Hurdle, but the challengers were queuing up behind and it was hat-trick seeking Prince Imperial who took command between the final two flights to score for Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy.

With Kapal Layar winning at Perth ten minutes earlier, this made 134 winners for Murphy in the season and he struck again at the course later in the afternoon with Rambo T, who beat Skelton's Hidden History, and Imaginarium, all three ridden by champion jockey Sean Bowen.

Crystal Days came fast and late to spring a 40/1 surprise in the closing racingtv.com Open National Hunt Flat Race and beat Skelton's newcomer Ice In The Veins by half a length.

There's racing at the course again on Monday 5th May with the popular Family Fun Day when the first race is at 2.05pm.