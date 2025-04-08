Skelton looks for more winners at Warwick's evening meeting on Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The race to be champion trainer hotted up last week as reigning champion Willie Mullins was in sparkling form at the Aintree Festival and closed the gap on long-time leader Dan Skelton.

Alcester-based Skelton went into the three-day meeting having won £2.8m in prize money, over £1.3m ahead of Mullins who was lying in fourth place in the championship table but, by the end, thanks in no small part to Nick Rockett leading home a 1-2-3 for Mullins in the Randox Grand National, the lead was down to £122,000.

Attention now turns to the Scottish National meeting this weekend and, although the title won't be decided until the end of the month, the bookmakers strongly favour Mullins to pip Skelton for the second year running.

Despite drawing a blank at the last Warwick meeting, Skelton still leads the 2024/25 trainers table at the course with eleven winners. Warwick hosts its Eventmasters Easter Evening Meeting next Monday (14th) when the six-race card gets underway at 5.10pm. Gates open at 3.40pm and tickets are £10 if booked in advance with under-18s admitted free.

L'Eau Du Sud, one of Dan Skelton's winners at Warwick this season (photo by David Pratt)

The meeting opens with the Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase over two miles which has attracted ten entries, including the Skelton-trained Gwennie May Jem who finished runner-up in his first chase at Leicester before making mistakes and fading to finish fourth at Southwell.

Next up is the eventmasters.co.uk Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs in which Skelton could be represented by Lady Jago, a winner over fences last time, who could have Rula Bula, who drops in class, to contend with.

Longest race of the evening is the eventmasters.co.uk 40th Anniversary Handicap Hurdle over three miles and one furlongs in which Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson has two entries, and there is another over the bigger obstacles with the Bet At racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Chase (Queen Boudicca Mares' Chase Series Qualifier) with Lady Jago amongst the seven entries.

To round off the evening are the Follow Headinfrontbetting On Instagram Now Handicap Hurdle which, with 19 entries, looks like being the biggest field on the card, and the eventmasters.co.uk Handicap Hurdle, which has five last time out winners amongst the entries plus Skelton's lightly-raced Queens Wish.