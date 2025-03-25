Skelton looks to extend his lead at Warwick on Thursday

Dan Skelton looks for more winners at Warwick's midweek meeting (photo by David Pratt)

The Cheltenham Festival may be over, but the Randox Grand National will soon be upon us and its £1million prize fund could yet have a bearing on who finishes top trainer for the current jumps season that ends on 26 April.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire-based Dan Skelton leads the table with over £2.7m in earnings but, after ten winners and numerous placed horses at the Cheltenham Festival, reigning champion Willie Mullins has moved into fourth place. Last season, he captured both the English and Scottish Nationals on his way to the title and, if he were to do it again, the gap between him and Skelton would narrow considerably.

Skelton entered seven horses at Thursday's Warwick meeting, including two in the day's feature race, the Class 2 eventmasters.co.uk Challenger Staying Chase Series Final over three miles. He runs both of them with brother Harry riding Snipe who looks the pick at the weights. The Doyen Chief is in form, having won at Kempton Park last time, but has to concede 5lbs to Snipe who could add to Skelton's tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-race card gets underway at 2.27pm with the Join Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle and Skelton runs Chuggy, third on his racecourse debut. He receives weight from the two winners in the field, but that may not be enough to beat Aviation who drops in grade after running in a Class 1 event last time.

Twelve line up for a competitive-looking Tony Darby Retirement Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles in which the consistent Luna Run could break her duck with only 10-6 to carry.

Slowly away, Glimpse Of Glory did well to finish a close third on his chasing debut at Ludlow and, if consenting to jump off with the others, could take the Celebrating 15 Years Of JRFB Novices' Handicap Chase for which he will carry top weight of 12-0.

Skelton runs dual Stratford winner Denzil in the Weatherbys & Northampton Town FC Handicap Hurdle over two miles. He was also entered in the opener and the weight he receives from dual winner Chief Sunday should tip the scales in Denzil's favour to justify his trainer's choice of race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutch Corner is the pick from two entries for Skelton in the closing Visit racingtv.com "Newcomers" National Hunt Flat Race but, with all the runners making their racecourse debut, the betting market may be the best guide.