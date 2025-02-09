Skeltons on the mark in Warwick's feature Kingmaker chase

L'eau Du Sud clears the final fence in the Unibet Kingmaker Novices' Chase (photo by David Pratt)

Hot favourite L'Eau du Sud duly landed the £75,000 Unibet Kingmaker Novices' Chase, highlight of Warwick's seven-race card on Saturday, but he was hard pressed by Rubaud at the end, having just a length in hand at the winning line

The two runners had disputed the lead for much of the race until 1/5 favourite L'Eau du Sud put daylight between himself and his main rival after jumping the third-last fence. He looked to be heading for a comfortable victory, but didn't increase his advantage in the home straight and, with Rubaud starting to close the gap approaching the final jump, it turned into a closer finish than the betting had suggested.

L'Eau du Sud was the first leg of a double on the afternoon for Dan and Harry Skelton, completed by the well-supported Le Milos in the Unibet Middle Distance Series Veterans' Handicap Chase. Always in the first two, Le Milos swept past leader Whistleinthedark at the penultimate fence to win by six lengths.

There was an exciting finish to the opening Join Racing TV Now Juvenile Maiden Hurdle, although punters had a long wait before Aviemore was confirmed as the winner. Four horses had jumped the second-last hurdle in a line, but Aviemore went clear after the last, winning by half a length. He had veered across the track on the run to the line, however, causing interference to Lucky Bere, but the stewards allowed Aviemore to keep the race, although handed winning jockey Alice Stevens a three-day suspension for careless riding.

Celtic Art, backed from 11/2 to 4/1, rewarded his supporters confidence when taking the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle, disputing the lead from the off and going clear two flights from home. Favourite Sao Carlos, the choice from three entries for Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy, had disputed the lead until fading to finish third, with Casi Crudo running on well to finish second.

You Wear It Well, unsuccessful in three starts over fences this season, reverted to the smaller obstacles in the Read Nicky Henderson's Weekly Unibet Blog Mares' Hurdle (Listed race) and, having led from the start, still looked to be in command approaching the final flight. She took off too soon, however, and came down on landing, leaving the door open for 12/1 shot Royale Margaux, a multiple winner in France who was scoring for the first time in fifteen starts in this country.

There was a close finish to the Class 2 eventmasters.co.uk 40th Anniversary Handicap Hurdle when the Paul Nicholls-trained Irish Hill, who was always near to the lead, held off the determined challenge of favourite Panic Attack by a head to deny the Skeltons a third winner.

The light was fading fast when the runners arrived at the start for the closing £17,000 FanCave Cheltenham Preview Here 6th March Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race and it was 11/10 favourite Strong Run, third in a Listed event at Cheltenham, who came out of the gloom to put her head in front on the line and defeat stable companion Highland Haven who was carrying 4lbs more.