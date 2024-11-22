Skittled Pink are tickled pink after first win

Leamington Cricket Club skittles alley

Newcomers, and bottom of the table Skittled Pink, had cause for celebration this week, as they secured their first win in the Blythe Liggins Skittles league at Leamington cricket club.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They withstood a late comeback from Pacemakers and held out for victory 180-178 (11-9) but it was unfortunately not enough to take them off the bottom. Despite losing, Pacemakers move up one place to eighth.

Meanwhile at the opposite end of the table, Grovers Rovers stayed top, beating Bad Eggs 206-184 (14-6) with Joe Somra top scoring on 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BFC United stay second, despite suffering their third defeat in a row, this time against All Sorts, who won 200-189 (14-6). Demons blank fixture this week means they tumble three places, from third to sixth, with Zimmers moving in the opposite direction, climbing from fifth to third, thanks to a 198-197 (13-7) win over Groovies.

Mel Turner got them off to a fast start with 47, which proved just enough to hold off a late comeback, as Groovies Pete Harrison’s last leg 42 fell just one pin short of securing a draw. Jocky’s Jokers move up one place, to fifth, as they beat tenth place Nutters 185-172 (14-6).