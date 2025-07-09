Smith signs two-year Warwickshire contract extension

Image: Kai Smith

Kai Smith commits to Warwickshire, after signing a two-year contract extension with the club.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal covers all competitions, including T20 Vitality Blast, Metro Bank One Day Cup and Rothesay County Championship.

The 20-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman has put pen to paper on an agreement which will see him play for the club until October 2027, gaining popularity for his strong hitting and quick scoring ability since joining in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith announced himself to Bears fans during the One Day Cup Quarter Final in August, hitting 130* off 104 balls to seal a stunning victory over rivals Worcestershire – a knock which saw him pick up Performance of the Year for 2024.

Speaking about his two-year extension, Smith said: “Signing for the club at eighteen was an amazing feeling - I’ve loved competing at the top level and learning from the more experienced team around me.

Obviously, the club has a fantastic coaching setup and backroom staff, and I’m so grateful for them believing in me, and working so hard to get me where I am today.

I’ve loved the last two years with Warwickshire, and I can’t wait to see where the next two years take me”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Team Coach Ian Westwood commented: “A player like Kai committing to the club for two more years shows our ambition to grow and develop the best young talents in the country. We know his ability with the bat and behind the stumps, and he’s got the talent and work ethic to make it right to the top of the game.

We’re looking forward to having him on the team for the foreseeable future, and his skill and strength will hopefully help us challenge for trophies on all fronts”.

Watch all Bears home 2025 Vitality blast Men’s and Women’s matches with a Blast Pass.