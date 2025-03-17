Snitterfield land the first silverware of the Leamington Sunday Football League season.

There were some early nerves and both sides took time to settle. Jared Randall broke the deadlock when he picked the ball up on half way, pressed towards the Magna box and unleashed a thunderbolt that flew into the roof of the net from thirty five yards! A goal mouth scramble provided the second after a Snitterfield corner. Noah Rose getting the final touch with a header to make it two nil.

Magna went into the half time break two down with plenty to do. The early Magna response saw a real fight back and they were rewarded when Aaron Dickens smartly finished to put Magna right back in it. The game went from end to end and goals were looking likely for both teams. Talib Bellamy struck to extend the Snitterfield advantage but Dickens popped up to score again to pull Magna back into contention.

With time ticking away Bellamy then scored his second, with an outlandish left foot belter from the left wing, just inside the touchline, volleying the ball across the face of the goal where it curled over the keeper and bounced up into the roof of the net! That was the final nail in the coffin and Snitterfield complete the first part of a possible treble. A thoroughly entertaining Cup Final, with some cracking goals for the massed spectators. League President David Finch and Sponsor Nick Rowlatt presented the awards.

Cancer Cup competition - Kenilworth Town 2 Hawkes Mill Sports 5

Hawkes Mill were too strong for Town here and despite two replies Town were made to pay. James Brison with the early Town goal gave them hope. However a hat-trick from Jordan Brandish, and goals from Thomas Hall and Ryan Price took the game out of reach for Town. Tommy Clarke grabbed a consolation with fifteen minutes to go but it wasn’t going to be enough. Hawkes Mill progress into the next round.

Long Itchington 1 Bishops Itchington 5

Bishops were too good for the Long Men here. Will Wall set the Bish off after twenty minutes. Ed Kostiuk added a second before half time. Kostiuk got his second on the hour mark, Adam Miles got another ten minutes later and Ash Dutton got another with nine minutes left on the clock. Bishops progress into the next round.

Cancer Supplementary Cup

Cubbington FC 2 Bowling Green 4

Jack Gibson and Luke Swinnerton with the Cubbington Goals but it wasn’t enough.

Ettington Rovers 2 Dynamo Leamington 2 - What a comeback here! Two goals down with two minutes to play and Dynamo manage to take it to penalty kicks. William Clark had put Ettington ahead after ten minutes. Jordan Pearce extended the lead with thirteen minutes to go. With only two minutes left on the clock Dan Blohm gave Dynamo a glimmer of hope. Then Ash Rowley popped up to make it all square with a minute of stoppage time gone! It went to Penalty Kicks. Ettington win 5 – 3 and progress into the next round

George Dutton Cup - Leam Hib’s Reserves 2 Khalsa 2

Two goals from Dan Kiernan and Ben Makinson were cancelled out by strikes from Aaron Sahota and Andrew Hood. So it went to Penalty kicks. Khalsa win 4 – 5 on penalties and progress into the next round.

Division 2 - Wellesbourne Wanderers 2 Khalsa Reserves 2 - A game of two halves here. Khalsa two up at half time. Strikes from Giuseppe Lapetina and Matthew Moroney giving them the advantage. Wellesbourne eventually woke up and two very late goals earned them a point. Ben Adler with the first with less than twenty minutes to go, then Alex Rea popped up with the equaliser with only two minutes on the clock.

Division 5 - Balsall and Berkswell 0 Kineton Sports and Social Club 1

A solitary Rob Herdman goal was all that separated these two sides. It came with twenty minutes to go. Kineton sit Top of the Table but Kenilworth have a game in hand. Both sides have yet to meet in the League. It’s too close to call!

Southam United 2 Warwick United 2 - Both sides struggling at the bottom of the table and this one also a game of two halves. Fastest goal of the day from Thomas Redman put Southam in front after six minutes. Thomas Oscar Kee then added a second ten minutes later. Warwick then held on without conceding any more to half time. The second half saw Warwick reply with six minutes of the re-start through Dean Pugh. Javon Cupidon then made it all square with ten minutes left on the clock and that’s how it stayed.

Stockton Reserves 0 Midland Rovers 4 - One way traffic here but Stockton kept it tight in the first half. James Pooley with the only goal on the half hour mark. The second half saw Rovers take their chances. T-Jay Lilley with the second shortly after the break, and Luke Sangha then struck a brace in nine minutes to seal the deal.

