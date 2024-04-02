Southam hit the rocks as Tytherington come to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early on, Josh Dixon, deployed in an unfamiliar role at fullback, stood up a hanging cross that was met by Ed Kostiuk, the forward failing to make the requisite quality of contact to seriously trouble the Tytherington keeper. Dixon was involved again shortly after, sending an arcing centre into the box that sailed narrowly over the bar. Further efforts from Ben Sallis and Kostiuk saw hopes of a Southam opener go unrealised.

Shane Osbourne rattled the upright just before half time. This was as close as the home side came in a first half littered with mistakes and errors of control as both sides struggled to impose themselves on an uneven, bobbly surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second period saw the home side on the back foot early on, Hudson having to be smartly off his line to deny Tytherington the opener. The away side would have been cursing their fortunes shortly afterward, unable to capitalise on a four-man overload after an uncharacteristic mistake by an out-of-sorts Dixon. On sixty three, it was Southam's turn to reflect on their bad luck, Shane Osbourne blazing over after brilliant work by Kostiuk down the right, forcing a turnover that Osborne proved ultimately unable to convert.

Players and fans welcomed sunshine back to BHP this Easter Monday

The home side's misery was compounded just seven minutes later when Tytherington wide forward Kyle Head ghosted in on the right to rifle past Lewis Hudson for the opener. Southam rallied and saw good efforts to retaliate go begging, Josh Turton and captain Andy Yeates both nodding serviceable looking opportunities wide. Southam's search for an equaliser saw a smattering of set-pieces as Tytherington clung on, defending deeper and inviting the Warwickshire side onto them. Home keeper Lewis Hudson would surely have seen the headlines writing themselves as he pushed forward late on, a loose ball breaking to him on the edge, but his powerful effort was charged down to deny a dramatic ending, the visitors seeing it out to complete a league double over the dejected looking home side.