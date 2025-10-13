Southam United progress in cup with emphatic win

Southam United Reserves FC line up before their Cancer Cup tie against Heathcote Athletic FC

Southam United progressed in the Sunday Amateur Cup after crushing South Redditch Eagles 9-0

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were in control from the very start here and the residents at Bobby Hancocks park were stunned as Redditch were put to the sword. Oliver Reeves was first to score after only six minutes. Harley Wright added two more before the half hour mark. He got his hat-trick goal five minutes later.

It remained at four until the second half. The team talk worked as five more goals followed in the second half. Noah McNulty with the fifth, five minutes after the re-start. Riley Birch added a minute later. Wright then popped up with another, followed by Birch with his second and Reeves joined in with his second with seven minutes to go. Southam United Reserves progress into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their reserves were on the other end of things whenHeathcote Athletic earned a hard-fought 8–3 win away at Southam in a lively Cancer Cup tie that saw both sides contribute to an entertaining, end-to-end contest.

Heathcote Atletic FC before their Cancer Cup tie with Southam United Reserves FC

Finn Purnell put Southam ahead after only seven minutes here, collecting the ball outside the box, driving past his man into the area and firing home with a smart finish across the keeper just inside the far post. They didn’t stay ahead for long. Heathcote using their long throw from the left causing panic in the goalmouth scramble, the keeper failed to hold and it was smashed home from close range by Aaron Dawes. The play was brisk and end to end, and Southam were back in front almost immediately. Riley Birch getting this one.

Joe Poole brought the game back to 2–2 with another well-executed set piece, and from there Heathcote began to settle. Darren Palmer’s header gave them the lead, and Dawes added his second just before the break, finishing off a clever through ball from Chris Seaman to make it 4–2 at the break.

Southam came out strong after the interval and pulled one back on the hour mark to make it 4–3, but Heathcote’s response was immediate. Palmer grabbed his second of the match with a tidy finish, and the visitors began to show their quality in possession and movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Khan added a sixth with a composed strike, Jake Bell finished off a well-worked team move for the seventh, and captain Musa Sabo rounded off the scoring late on to seal the result. An excellent sporting game played in the right spirit and despite the lopsided scoreline was not all one sided. Well reffed by the new man in black John Ahearne.

Referee JP Ahearne with captains Tom Redman and Musa Sabo.

Another one sided affair as Cubbington Albion secured their spot in the next round after beating Khalsa FC B 8-0.

Nikodem Narloch was the leader on the scoreboard. A hat-trick in a seven minute spell, the fourth was nine minutes earlier giving the yopungster a four goal tally. Alex Witchell added a brace. Harry Taylor and Calan Byrne also chipping in. Albion progress into the next round.

Warwick United FC 0 Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting FC 6

One way traffic here as this one went to form. Sam Smith with a hat-trick. Luke Swinnerton, George Wilkinson and Charlie Faulkner also chipping in.

Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev’s FC 0 Leamington Hib’s FC 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanderers were not going to be overawed by their higher division opponents, and this remained goalless at half time. Hib’s then started to exert control and were ahead a minute after the break through John Avery. Josh Tiff added a second ten minutes later and Connoll Farrell got the third fifteen minutes after that.

Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup and we start at Balsall Common. Balsall and Berkswell FC 2 Kenilworth Wardens FC 2

Mikey Akers put the Hornets ahead just before the break. Jonathan Ley added a second on the hour mark, but Wardens struck back straight from kick off through George Ferridge. Ferridge made it all square with his second five minutes later and that’s how it stayed so we go to penalty kicks.

Wardens held their nerve and took the Penalty shoot out 2 – 4.

Bishops Itchington FC 3 Bowling Green FC 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thriller here and Bowling Green came from behind to win it. Ed Kostiuk had given Bishops the lead after eighteen minutes. Ed Jolly replied for Bowling Green five minutes later to make it all square. Bowling Green then hit a purple patch and by half time they were three goals to one up, thanks to Jolly knocking in a hat-trick in eighteen minutes. Just past the hour mark and Ben Gamblin extended the lead. Bishops started the comeback four minutes later. Adam David Miles pulling one back. Ten minutes later and Joel Bennett got Bishops third and it was squeeky bum time. Bowling Green held on and go through to the next round.

HRI Harbury FC 1 Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC 1

A tight game all the way. Nil Nil at half time. A goal apiece at full time. Kieran Walsh giving Harbury the advantage early in the second half, Blake Arthur getting the Tractor boys leveller just past the hour mark. So it went to pens.

HRI failed with their first three penalty kicks. Masseys progress into the next round.

Stockton Reserves FC 0 Chadwick End FC 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Mark Turner goal just before the half hour mark was the first half difference. Rhys Edwards and Kieran Geoghegan added late on to seal the win. Chadwick progress into the next round.

Challenge Cup - Stockton FC 3 Castle United FC 0

Stockton progress into the next round. Malachy Rose, Mitch Coleman and Danny Clews getting the Stockton goals.

Division 3 Cup: Minds Matter FC 4 Kineton United FC 3

A very late come back here for Minds, who were in front after five minutes, equal fastest goal of the day via Conor Smith. Kineton then fought back and scored three without reply. Michael Lawrence making it all square after ten minutes. Liam Naven-Jones putting Kineton ahead on the stroke of half time, and Brayden Herdman then made it three on the hour mark. Cue the Minds comeback! Callum Gellender popped up to score a quick brace in five minutes with only ten minutes to go. Into Stoppage time and James Bowen struck to break the Kineton hearts and take the tie back for Minds, who go into the next round.

Division 1: Khalsa FC A 2 Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 0

A goal in each half secured the points here for Khalsa. Isaiah Balu with the first shortly before the break. Narinder Sarai got the second shortly before the hour mark. Khalsa remain unbeaten and close the gap on Wellesbourne who remain top of the Table but have played more games.

Division 2: NaptonFC 7 (seven) Hampton Magna FC 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With four goals apiece Jamie Newell-Holleley and Aaron Dickens would not have believed they were going home without three points! But one of them did! Newell-Holleley put Napton in front after five minutes, equal fastest goal of the day. James Noon added a second four minutes later. Within ten minutes Pepe Fernandez and Newell Holleley added two more and Magna were looking down the barrel of defeat. Noon and Newell-Holleley added two more before half time and Adam Trinder replied with a strike for Magna. At six one up at half time it must be in the bag! It wasn’t!

On the hour mark Jordan Bedford got a second for Magna. With only fifteen minutes to go the Napton defence all but disappeared. Dickens almost performed a miracle. He grabbed four goals, three of which came in eight minutes and Magna were rampant. Unfortunately they ran out of time and Napton clung on to take all three points. Napton remain top of the Table but Magna are right behind with a game in hand.

Division 3: Ettington Rovers FC 2 Real Barston FC 0

Two late goals took the points for Ettington. Matthew Facer with less than twenty minutes to go and Jordan Pearce with the second three minutes into stoppage time.

Division 4: Khalsa FCC 3 Miners Arms FC 1

All the goals coming in the second half here. The first half action was a red card for Cianan Barratt. Raphael Lawson with a brace. One either side of the hour mark setting Khalsa on their way. Adam Holtom replied for Miners two minutes later, but Samuel Wells finished it off with another for Khalsa with twenty minutes to go.

Midland Rovers FC 0 JDS Sporting FC 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roddy Attwood back between the sticks for JDS and three valuable points here for JDS. Steven Thomas put the visitors ahead just before the break. He added a second on the hour mark and Ellis St John added a third ten minutes later. An own goal and another from Joshua Duffield-Harding finished it off. JDS start to move up the Table.