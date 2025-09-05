Southam's Autumn Triathlon laballed a big success

A male cyclist powers towards the finish line

The Southam and District Lions Autumn Triathlon, held on Sunday, 31st August, was a resounding success, bringing together athletes of all ages and abilities for a day of spirited competition and community camaraderie. 80 adults and 90 children took part.

The sprint triathlon attracted athletes from several local tri clubs, including Rugby, Cherwell, Beachborough, Coventry, and Bicester to Southam College and Southam Leisure Centre. These clubs showcased their members' dedication and training, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Adult participants faced a challenging course, starting with a 400-meter swim, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride, and finishing with a 5-kilometer run. The course tested their endurance and skill, with many athletes pushing their limits to achieve personal bests. The children's events featured a range of distances tailored to different age groups, from 2 to 12 lengths in the pool, 800 to 4000 meters of cycling, and 400 meters to 3 kilometres of running. These varied distances ensured that every child could participate and enjoy the thrill of the triathlon.

The event was supported by a dedicated team of Lions, partners and friends. Everyone’s efforts were crucial in ensuring the smooth running of the triathlon, from setting up the course to providing marshalling, refreshments and encouragement to the participants.

Lions are already looking forward to welcoming everyone back in the Spring of 2026.