Stalemate for Free Church in Leamington Table Tennis League

Free Church played out a draw in Division One of the Leamington Table Tennis League.

The stand out match last week in Division 1 was the clash between the Lillington Free Church A and B teams which was brought forward. Both teams maintained their unbeaten start as a draw ensued with no player posting a maximum.

B’s, Dave Ramsey, became the first player to beat A’s Rex Wong, in the League in over a year. He added another single but lost to James Berry. Sam Weaving lost to Wong but beat Berry as he posted two and Stefan Birca got his first Division 1 win over Greg Swan. Berry and Wong secured braces and combined for a 3-0 doubles win. B also played Eathorpe A and came away with an 8-2 win. Ramsey won his three, Jeff Harris’s two included an 11-9 in the 5th success over Pete Titmas and Harry Purewal also won twice, losing to Toby John 8-11 in the 5th. Purewal and Ramsey bagged the doubles with John getting the consolation points. St Georges A were also big winners, defeating Colebridge A 8-2. Mark Jackson and Laurence Sweeney accounted for 7 of the points, Sweeney pipping Michael Browne 12-10 in the 5th and Mike Rinnhofer extending Jackson to 5. Harrison Allwood got the other win for the victors with Browne and Rinnhofer each getting one in reply. The previous week had proved much more plain sailing for Colebridge as they dispatched WCC Bats 9-1. Rizwan Akbar, Browne and Rinnhofer won all 9 singles but Simon Griew and Nilton Green reminded everyone of their doubles prowess.

Colebridge B whitewashed Free Church E with Dean Hicks, Jason Rainey and Andrew Rowland landing the points. However, Ankit Sharma was beaten 12-10 in the 5th by Hicks who was also taken to 5 by Radu Draghici. Free Church D overcame Eathorpe C 6-4 despite Walter Warburton winning his three for the villagers and securing the doubles with Josh Atkins. Nick Darwen, Sam Groom and Jay Virdi shared the other 6 points for Church.

Radford B walloped Eathorpe D 9-1 in Division 3 with Diosdado Alferez and Andy Coonan unbeaten in singles and doubles. Mike Burrows added two but lost to Darren Hadley. Free Church G also won 9-1 against WCC Dinos with Cherry Matthews and Chris Roe pocketing maximums and last minute reserve, 11 year old Thomas Pinnington adding two impressive wins as well as taking the doubles with Matthews. Colin Astbury got the consolation. Radford B enjoyed another big win against Ashorne A,, winning 8-2, Coonan (3), Burrows (2) and Jamie Hubbard (2) plus the doubles. Jim Goodwin got both of Ashorne’s points. Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club won 10 -0 at Free Church H courtesy of Tim Davies, Kannan Nithi and Pablo Smith. Tudor Draghici gave most resistance losing 10-12 in the 5th to Smith. Nomads Codgers also won 10-0 against Dinos. Les Hoggins, Richard Miles and Kim Wong are flying having amassed 28 from a possible 30 points so far. Rugby C travelled to Nomads Dragons, winning 7-3. Dave Cox and Madu Ezedima bagged hat-tricks and Kal Singh won one. Jill and Mike Weaving each won once and Jill joined Catherine McAuley to clinch the doubles.

Radford C overcame Codgers 2 4-1 in the A division. Diosdado Alferez won two, Charles Brookes beat John Taylor in 5 and the duo won the doubles. Steve Kurle prevented the whitewash.

The youngsters of Free Church I were in top form in their Division B encounter with Rugby E. Alfie Green and Shivam Gupta called the doubles first and their subsequent victory propelled them to a 4-1 win. Gupta won his two and Green one, losing in 5 to Aidan Hemingway. Radford D edged Free Church J 3-2. Mo Eissa and Jamie Hubbard both won singles and grabbed the doubles but Thomas Pinnington earned the player of the match accolade with two wins.

In Division C Rugby F beat club-mates Rugby G 5-0 with Thomas Mayle and Shaneli Wickramanayaka the winning combination.

Free Church M were the biggest winners in Division D, defeating stable-mates Free Church L 5-0. David Amos and Paul Emberson made it 15 points from 3 matches. FISSC B beat Moreton Morrell B 4-1. Sandeep Jayaram won two and partnered Malcolm McCulloch, who won one, to the doubles. Julian Morris replied. It was much closer between Eathorpe H and Radford F, Eathorpe winning 3-2. Luke Hadley and Joe Titmas took singles and the doubles with Xander Church-Jones and Anthony Verdier replying.