Storm Bert plays havoc with Sunday League fixtures
Only three games managed to be played, with the following games taking place.
George Dutton Cup: Heathcote Athletic 0 Leamington Hib's Reseves 11 - All one sided here as Hib's dominated. Heathcote held the tidal flow back in the first half and only conceeded twice. The second half was altogether a different story as Hib's smashed nine without reply. Connor Mort and Charlie Fitzmaurice both netting hat-tricks. Jack Avery grabbed a brace. Aaron Dickens , Mitchell Williams and Callum Clarke got the others. Hib's Reserves go into the next round.
Division 2: Bishops Itchington 8 Napton 1 - A Chris Watts consolation for Napton here, but Bishops take all three points with a business like performance. The goals were shared around. Andrew Yated bagged a pair. Shaun Watkins had started the scoring in the eighth minute. Johnny Adair and Adam Miles also scored in the first half. Craig Watkins added shortly after the re-start. William Wall and Joel Bennett got the others.
Division 3: Fusilier 1 Cubbington FC 5 - A game of two halves here. It remained goalless at half time, but the second half sparked into life. Jack Gibson led Cubbington with a hat-trick. Charlie Faulkner and a Mark Smith goal with two minutes to go sealed the points for Cubbington who maintain their 100% record and have opened a gap at the top of the table.