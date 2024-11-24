Storm Bert plays havoc with Sunday League fixtures

Just three games beat the weather in the Leamington Sunday League.

The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League fixtures were decimated by weather this weekend.

Only three games managed to be played, with the following games taking place.

George Dutton Cup: Heathcote Athletic 0 Leamington Hib's Reseves 11 - All one sided here as Hib's dominated. Heathcote held the tidal flow back in the first half and only conceeded twice. The second half was altogether a different story as Hib's smashed nine without reply. Connor Mort and Charlie Fitzmaurice both netting hat-tricks. Jack Avery grabbed a brace. Aaron Dickens , Mitchell Williams and Callum Clarke got the others. Hib's Reserves go into the next round.

Division 2: Bishops Itchington 8 Napton 1 - A Chris Watts consolation for Napton here, but Bishops take all three points with a business like performance. The goals were shared around. Andrew Yated bagged a pair. Shaun Watkins had started the scoring in the eighth minute. Johnny Adair and Adam Miles also scored in the first half. Craig Watkins added shortly after the re-start. William Wall and Joel Bennett got the others.

Division 3: Fusilier 1 Cubbington FC 5 - A game of two halves here. It remained goalless at half time, but the second half sparked into life. Jack Gibson led Cubbington with a hat-trick. Charlie Faulkner and a Mark Smith goal with two minutes to go sealed the points for Cubbington who maintain their 100% record and have opened a gap at the top of the table.