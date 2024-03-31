Strength Records Hit The Dust
Paddy Doyle smashed three weightlifting dumbell challenge / records , bringing his career total to 848 sporting feats. Doyle showed real willpower beating strongman Magomadov Khamitovich of the (Chechen Republic) World Record of 100 alternative weightlifting repititions (32 kg) in one minute. Doyle beat the World Record achieving 102 lifts in sixty seconds, overall weight lifted 3,672 kgs.
Given a five minute break he then attempted the most dumbell presess from the floor position, holding two 10kg dumbells, in ten minutes he achieved 324 bench presses, ten bench presses were deducted from incorrect technique, Overall weight lifted 6,480 kgs. The previous record was held by Martin Kaftan (Switzerland) completing 303 bench presses at the World Impossible Games, Starnberg Germany 2004.
The last dumbell feat was the most cumulative bench presses from the floor position holding two 5 kg weights, finishing with a total of 242 reps, eleven bench press reps were deducted for incorrect technique, overall weight lifted 2,420 kgs.
" My arms took a pounding as the dumbell challenges were fast cumulative repititive reps, it was brilliant to beat two current records and set a new one, I am nearing the 850th I do feel fit and strong with my new healthy eating plan which involves some vegetarian dishes, taking neat cod liver oil , apple cider vinegar and neat olive oil these natural foods and oils are great for the joints and recovery"