Strong Start to winter tennis season at Kenilworth Tennis Club

It’s been an exciting opening to the winter tennis season at Crackley Lane, with plenty of great performances, enthusiasm, and team spirit across all sections of the club.

The Ladies’ Winter teams have made an excellent start, showing both depth and determination across the Vets and Stratford League divisions.

Vets 1 have begun strongly in Division 1, recording one win and one draw so far.

Vets 2 are off to a flying start and currently sit proudly at the top of Division 2.

Vets 3 have yet to play their opening matches after early fixtures were postponed due to bad weather, but all are eager to get back on court soon.

In the Stratford League, success continues:

The A Team, featuring several talented junior players making their mark, lead Division 4.

Both the Winter B and Winter C teams are also topping their respective divisions — a fantastic achievement so early in the campaign.

“It’s been a very promising start to the winter season,” said Ladies’ Captain, Carolyn Lindsay. “Well done to all our players for their commitment and team spirit — keep it up, ladies!”

A special mention goes to the Under-10s team, who produced an outstanding 10–0 victory against Stratford.

The men’s winter teams had a slower start to their campaigns but are now finding their form and climbing the league tables. With determination and depth throughout the squads, they’re confident of strong results as the season progresses.

Off the competitive courts, social tennis continues to flourish. Men’s, ladies’, and mixed evenings, as well as popular mixed social mornings, are attracting large turnouts each week — and new players are always welcome to join in.

The junior section has also been busy, following a successful week of tennis camps over the half-term break. The regular junior coaching programme resumes this week, alongside ‘rusty racket’ sessions for adults looking to return to the sport.

Anyone interested in getting involved in competitive or social tennis can contact Stan on 07940 994829 for more information.