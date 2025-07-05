Summer buzz at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club

Jake and Spencer making club history

Crackley Lane is alive with the sound of serves, smashes, and spirited competition as the summer season hits full swing at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club.

From growing tennis sessions and packed padel participation to croquet matches and an emotional farewell to a squash great, there’s no shortage of action on and off the courts.

The tennis section is thriving, with social sessions continuing to draw impressive attendance—and new players always welcomed with open arms. On the competitive side, the club’s men’s and ladies’ teams are enjoying strong seasons, with several eyeing promotion as we enter the crucial second half.

The junior programme is also flying, with coaching groups growing and another vibrant Junior Night in the works for July.

Tennis winners

A recent highlight came in the form of Finals Day for the club’s open tournaments. Spectators were treated to thrilling matches, sunshine, and plenty of strawberries and cream. Kicking things off was a tense mixed doubles clash, with Stan Barker and Carolyn Lindsay just edging past Seungwon Baek and Mel Jennings in a true nail-biter.

The men’s singles saw a rematch of last year’s final, with Oliver Roe once again overcoming Charlie Griffin thanks to a stunning display of precision shot-making. In the ladies’ singles, Mel Jennings proved unstoppable, beating Julie Davies to retain her title. Charlie and Oliver then teamed up to clinch the men’s doubles, holding off a strong challenge from Mark Billyeald and Stan Barker. The day wrapped up with Charlie and Grace Gamble defeating Stan and Julie in a lively mixed doubles finale.

A huge thanks goes to Lei Mohanachandran, Gareth Dudley, and Steve Jones for umpiring and lending the day an air of Wimbledon charm.

The croquet lawns have been just as lively, starting with a friendly against Stourbridge that saw Kenilworth narrowly defeated but full of optimism. This week is particularly busy:

Tuesday, 1st July: The WMF 6+ team hosts Edgbaston, while the WMF B team travels to Eardisley.

Friday, 4th July: Northampton visits for a full-day friendly match.

Club socials continue as always on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday afternoons, with internal competitions also in full swing. The croquet section is also gearing up to host players from the annual Tennis, Squash & Padel competition—and even the Squash Camp will try their hand at croquet, promising a few competitive surprises!

Kenilworth’s young padel players are making headlines of their own. Jake Simpson and Spencer Morrey became the first juniors from the club to compete in a national LTA padel event, representing the club at Smash Padel in Bicester. After finding their feet in a tough opening match, their confidence soared. They finished their final match with a tie-break thriller and gained valuable UK ranking points in the process—an incredible milestone for both players and the club.

Thanks to our coaching team—Guy Pearson, Tom Walton, and Andrew Simpson—for guiding this next generation. And with dynamic new kits designed by Akuma Sports in partnership with Onside Coaching, our junior squad is looking sharp and playing even better.

On the senior side, the padel teams have had mixed results but show growing promise:

The 1st Team claimed a commanding 4–0 win over Loughborough Uni.

The 2nd Team had a narrow loss away at Barnt Green, followed by a dominant 4–0 win and a 3–1 home victory against Market Harborough. Their next test is away at Fort Dunlop.

It was an emotional moment for Kenilworth squash fans as club legend Sarah-Jane Perry officially retired from the professional circuit at this year’s British Open in Birmingham—her hometown and fitting stage for a grand finale.

SJ leaves behind a glittering career: over 100 England caps, a peak world ranking of No. 5, multiple British Nationals, a World Team Championship, and three Commonwealth Games medals. More than just a champion, she’s been a role model and mentor to players across the country—and a cherished figure at KTSCC.

The club sends heartfelt thanks and best wishes to SJ as she begins her next chapter.

For more information about the club visit www.ktscc.co.uk or email: [email protected]