TABLE TENNIS: Oxhill off the mark

Susie Swan, Leamington's top junior girl, posted a hat-trick in Division 2 for Free Church D

Oxhill recorded their first Division 1 win of the season at the expense of Lillington Free Church C whom they defeated 7-3.

Anthony Gorman posted a hat-trick, Simon Nolan chipped in with two plus the doubles with Gorman, and Brian Hobill won once

Owain Jones starred for C with two wins with Chris Blowey collecting the third point. Rugby B overcame Eathorpe A by the same score. Tomas Jacko and Adrian Pilgrim won their trebles in straight sets and combined for the doubles.

Toby John, Marius Morariu and Pete Titmas shared Eathorpe’s points. St Georges B pipped Colebridge A 6-4 in a match featuring 6 games that went to 5. Taran Dhillon and Mark Rose took braces for the victors, Danny Ricks got a single and partnered Dhillon to the doubles. Michael Rinnhofer (2), Michael Browne (1) and Omar Khan (1) responded.

Free Church B drew with Rugby A for whom Matt Outhwaite was unbeaten. Marina Ndumengo and Luke Smith won the doubles and Ndumengo pipped Jeff Harris 14-12 in the 5th. Stefan Birca and Harry Purewal both won twice with Harris beating Smith.

Two Division 1 players, Greg Swan of Free Church and Micael Browne of Colebridge, entered the Veterans Masters tournament in Wolverhampton with Greg taking third place in the over 50s consolation. Swan defeated Browne, amongst his wins to finish the higher of the pair.

Nomads Aces made it three wins out of 3 in Division 2 when overcoming Free Church E 10-0. Andy Davies, Paul Rowan and Tony Thomas look determined to make a quick return to the top flight.

Radford A also made it three from three but dropped one point to Eathorpe B. Andy Coonan and Padipat Pluemworasawat claimed 7 of the points with Martin Pointon adding two, losing to Mark Bastick. Eathorpe C drew with Nomads Coots with Walter Warburton taking a fine treble. He also won the doubles 3-0 with Kieran Podbury who had a single success. Mark Freeman and Arun Jogi were double winners for Coots with Steve Proctor bagging the crucial 5th point.

Flavels enjoyed a 7-3 win against WCC Wanderers, Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur responsible for all 7. Richard Smith, John Stather and Paras Tejani replied. Things got even worse for Wanderers in their next match when they fell to Free Church D 10-0. Sam Groom, Susie Swan and their experienced mentor, Anthony Smith were in no mood to concede.

Radford B have made a strong start in Division 3 winning 3 out of 4. This week they dispatched Nomads Dragons 7-3. Andy Coonan was unbeaten, Diosdado Alferez added two and Mike Burrows one with Alferez and Coonan taking the doubles.

Jill Weaving had two excellent wins for Dragons and Jon Waters beat Burrows in 5. Free Church F defeated Eathorpe D 8-2. Bethan Jones, with an entertaining attacking display, and Johan Pretorius won hat-tricks and newcomer, Vikram Deshmukh won two. Darren Hadley grabbed a single and steered son Luke to the doubles.

Free Church G edged Rugby D 6-4. Mills and Chris Roe posted braces and the doubles and Cherry Matthews contributed one. Peter Ratcliffe was Rugby’s best with two, Bernard Burke won once and Katsuko Nagata beat Roe 13-11 in the 5th.

In Division A WCC Flounders overcame WCC Codgers 4-1. Andy Caine won both singles and partnered Chris Liu , who won one, to the doubles. Steve Kurle grabbed the consolation.

The two Free Church teams clashed in Division B with J winning 5-0 against their I side in what was nonetheless a very competitive match. Otis Green and Thomas Pinnington were delighted to see the points go their way. FISSC A also recorded a 5-0 success in this division when visiting Rugby E. Robert Bartowski and Neil Mudie proved too strong.

Free Church K have zoomed up the Division C table with two 5-0 victories. Keerthi Bakthisaran and Manas Krishnan accounted for Eathorpe G and Krishnan was joined by Leon Hayward to inflict the same scoreline on Eathorpe F.

Rugby F also took a maximum haul courtesy of Thomas Moyle and Shaneli Wickramanayaka when hosting Radford E and Eathorpe G returned to winning ways when entertaining Rugby G, defeating them 4-1. Dave Hanson and Ben Titmas won all the singles but lost 1-3 in the doubles to Jenny Ferguson and Grace Newman.

There are two teams in Division D who already look destined for promotion. Free Church M whitewashed Eathorpe through David Amos and Matt Hayes whilst FISSC B beat Free Church L 4-1. Sandeep Jayaram (2) and Malcolm Mc Culloch (1) also won the doubles whilst Stiaan Van Rensburg in only his second match got the consolation.