Teams from across the country come to Rugby to take part in special badminton tournament

Teams from across the country came to Rugby to take part in a special badminton tournament organised by Rugby Tamil Sangam

The event was organised by Rugby Tamil Sangam at Houlton School Sports Centre on February 11 and involved 50 teams from across England - along with 200 spectators.

A spokesperson for the Rugby Tamil Sangam said: "Rugby Deputy Mayor, Maggie O’Rourke, graced the occasion with her presence and presented the winners and runners with cups, medals and certificates."

