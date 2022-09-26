Teams get ready for annual tennis match between Leamington and Warwick rivals
An annual match between the leading clubs in south Warwickshire to celebrate their long history of rivalry and the founding of one of the first lawn tennis clubs in the world will take place on October 9.
Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club (LLTSC) will take on Warwick Boat Club for Bowen Bowl, made in Birmingham in the 1880s. The match will take place at LLTSC ground in Guy's Cliffe Avenue and it is intended to promote tennis, the history of tennis in the Warwick district and bring the clubs closer together in sporting competition and social harmony.
It also recognises the Bowen family's contribution to tennis in the local area over 70 years. It is sponsored by 3DIFS, a wealth management company, based in Birmingham.
LLTSC can trace back to 1874 to a location next to the old Manor House, Leamington. It was founded by Major Harry Gem, a solicitor, and his friend Augurio Perera, and two doctors from the Warneford Hospital.