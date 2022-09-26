Teams get ready for annual tennis match between Leamington and Warwick rivals

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club (LLTSC) will take on Warwick Boat Club for Bowen Bowl, made in Birmingham in the 1880s. The match will take place at LLTSC ground in Guy's Cliffe Avenue and it is intended to promote tennis, the history of tennis in the Warwick district and bring the clubs closer together in sporting competition and social harmony.

It also recognises the Bowen family's contribution to tennis in the local area over 70 years. It is sponsored by 3DIFS, a wealth management company, based in Birmingham.