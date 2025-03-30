The latest results at the Warwick Golf club
2nd Feb: Ken Williams Trophy; 1st Anthony Houghton 18 points (winner on count back), 2nd Ron Jeffries 18 points; 9th Feb: Winter League week 4; 1st Simon Duns 18 points, 2nd Ron Jeffries 17 points; 16th Feb: Winter League week 5; 1st Anthony Houghton 17 points, 2nd Simon Duns 14 points.
23rd Feb: Winter League week 6; 1st Robert Buckingham 22 points, 2nd Ron Jeffries 19 points; 2nd Mar: March Stableford; 1st Robert Buckingham 21 points, 2nd Dave Farrow 18 points; 9th Mar: Winter League week 7; 1st Morgan Davies 20 points, 2nd Robert Buckingham 19 points.
16th Mar: Winter League week 8; 1st Simon Duns 19 points (winner on count back), 2nd Mick Dale 19 points; 23rd Mar: Winter League week 9; 1st Philip Head 17 points, 2nd Simon Duns 15 points; 30th Mar: Winners Trophy; 1st Simon Duns net 71, 2nd Ron Jeffries net 72.
Overall Winter League: 1st Robert Buckingham, 2nd Ron Jeffries.