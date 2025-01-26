The latest results at Warwick Golf Club

It's been a busy two months of competition at Warwick Golf Club.
Here are the golf results from Warwick Golf club for December and January.

1st Dec: BJB trophy; 1st Paul Williamson 19 points, 2nd Simon Duns 18 points.

15th Dec: Pam Boag; 1st Paul Williamson 18 points, 2nd Tony Houghton 16 points.

29th Dec: Miles trophy; 1st Phil Head 17 points, 2nd Robert Buckingham 16 points.

12th Jan: Winter league 1; 1st Robert Buckingham 15 points, 2nd Mick Dale 9 points.

19th Jan: Winter league 2; 1st Robert Buckingham 17 points, 2nd Phil Head 16 points.

26th Jan: Winter league 3; 1st Kulwant Sandha 18 points, 2nd Simon Duns 16 points.

